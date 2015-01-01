पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोहित-ईशांत के खेलने पर सस्पेंस:कोच शास्त्री बोले- अगर 4-5 दिनों में दोनों फ्लाइट में नहीं बैठे, तो उनका टेस्ट में खेलना मुश्किल

सिडनी
टीम इंडिया के कोच रवि शास्त्री ने कहा कि क्वारैंटाइन नियमों की वजह से उन्हें अगले 4-5 दिनों में भारत से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए रवाना होगा।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वन-डे और टी-20 सीरीज के लिए टीम में रोहित शर्मा का नाम होने पर जमकर विवाद हुआ। अब टेस्ट सीरीज में उनके खेलने को लेकर टीम के हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर अगले 4-5 दिन में रोहित और ईशांत शर्मा ऑस्ट्रेलिया की फ्लाइट में नहीं बैठते हैं, तो उनका टेस्ट में खेलना मुश्किल होगा।

फिलहाल रोहित और ईशांत नेशनल क्रिकेट एकेडमी (NCA), बेंगलुरु में रिहैब से गुजर रहे हैं। दोनों को IPL 2020 के दौरान चोट लग गई थी। ईशांत ने लगभग पूरा सीजन और रोहित ने 4 मैच मिस किए थे।

NCA तय करेगा कि रोहित को फिट होने में कितना समय लगेगा
स्पोर्ट्स वेबसाइट क्रिकइंफो के मुताबिक, एबीसी स्पोर्ट्स से बात करते हुए रोहित पर उन्होंने कहा कि वे NCA में अपनी फिटनेस साबित करने के लिए कुछ टेस्ट से गुजर रहे हैं और यह वहीं से तय होगा कि उन्हें अभी कितना समय लगेगा। आगे उन्होंने कहा कि अगर वहां उन्हें और समय लगा, तो चीजें मुश्किल होती चली जाएंगी। इसके बाद आपको क्वारैंटाइन के बारे में बात करनी होगी। ऐसे में अगर वे टेस्ट सीरीज के ऐन वक्त पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचते हैं, तो भी उनका खेलना मुश्किल होगा।

रोहित लिमिटेड ओवर्स क्रिकेट खेलना नहीं चाहते थे
रोहित को वन-डे और टी-20 टीम में शामिल नहीं किए जाने के मामले में कोच शास्त्री ने कहा कि वे लिमिटेड ओवर क्रिकेट में हिस्सा लेने नहीं जा रहे थे। हमें देखना था कि रोहित को कितने आराम की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम किसी खिलाड़ी का लंबे समय तक रेस्ट कराना अफोर्ड नहीं कर सकते।

पैटरनिटी लीव पर कोहली का समर्थन किया
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव लेने के कप्तान विराट कोहली के फैसले का कोच ने समर्थन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कोहली का फैसला बिल्कुल सही है। ऐसे पल जिंदगी में बार-बार नहीं आते। उनकी गैर-मौजूदगी में टीम के बाकी खिलाड़ियों के पास खुद को साबित करने का मौका होगा।

पिंक बॉल के मामले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पास ज्यादा अनुभव
पिंक बॉल टेस्ट के बारे में शास्त्री ने कहा कि इस मामले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पास भारत से ज्यादा अनुभव है। कंगारू टीम ने अब तक कुल 7 पिंक बॉल टेस्ट खेले हैं और सभी में उन्हें जीत मिली है। भारत ने अब तक सिर्फ एकमात्र पिंक बॉल टेस्ट बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ खेला और जीता है। उन्होंने कहा कि बांग्लादेश और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कोई तुलना नहीं है। जहां तक हमारी टीम की बात है, हम अभी लर्निंग फेज में हैं।

रोहित ने कहा था- हैम-स्ट्रिंग में थोड़ा काम बाकी था, इसलिए रेस्ट लिया
हाल ही में रोहित ने कहा था कि IPL के वक्त हैम-स्ट्रिंग पर थोड़ा और काम बाकी था। ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर वन-डे और टी-20 मिलाकर बैक टू बैक 11 दिन में 6 मैच होने थे। इसलिए मैंने सोचा कि मैं IPL के बाद 25 दिन में खुद को फिट कर लूं, ताकि टेस्ट खेल सकूं।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए नहीं चुने जाने पर हुआ था विवाद
हैम-स्ट्रिंग चोट की वजह से रोहित शर्मा मुंबई के लिए IPL के कुछ मैच नहीं खेले थे। इसके बाद उन्हें ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए टीम में भी नहीं शामिल किया गया। हालांकि, उन्होंने IPL प्ले-ऑफ में वापसी की और फाइनल में शानदार पारी खेली। इसके कुछ दिन बाद BCCI ने उन्हें टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए टीम में शामिल किया। कुछ दिग्गज क्रिकेटर और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने रोहित और BCCI पर निशाना भी साधा था।

सौरव गांगुली ने ट्रोलर्स को लगाई थी फटकार
इसके बाद BCCI अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने बयान देते हुए कहा था कि रोहित फिलहाल 70% ही फिट हैं। उन्हें पूरी तरह फिट होने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने ट्रोलर्स पर भी निशाना साधा था और कहा था बिना इन्फॉर्मेशन के कुछ भी बोलना सही नहीं है।

टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में चार टेस्ट मैच खेलने हैं
टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में तीन वनडे और तीन टी-20 मैचों के साथ ही चार टेस्ट मैच भी खेलने हैं। पहला टेस्ट 17 दिसंबर से एडिलेड में शुरु होगा, यह विदेश में भारत का पहला डे-नाइट टेस्ट होगा।

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबोर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
