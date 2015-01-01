पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा:रोहित-ईशांत पहले 2 टेस्ट मैचों से बाहर हो सकते हैं, फिलहाल दोनों की NCA में ट्रेनिंग जारी

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहले
रोहित शर्मा टीम इंडिया की टेस्ट टीम का हिस्सा थे, जबकि ईशांत शर्मा को टेस्ट के लिए BCCI की मेडिकल टीम मॉनिटर कर रही थी।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सीरीज से पहले टीम इंडिया को बड़ा झटका लग सकता है। भारतीय टीम के ओपनर रोहित शर्मा और ईशांत शर्मा पहले 2 टेस्ट मैचों से बाहर हो सकते है। क्रिकेट वेबसाइट क्रिक इन्फो के मुताबिक, आखिरी 2 टेस्ट में भी इनके खेलने को लेकर संशय की स्थिति बन गई है। अब यह BCCI के फैसले पर निर्भर करेगा।

रोहित चोट की वजह से टीम इंडिया की वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं थे। उन्हें टेस्ट टीम में शामिल किया गया था। जबकि ईशांत शर्मा को टेस्ट के लिए बोर्ड की मेडिकल टीम मॉनिटर कर रही थी।

IPL के दौरान हुए थे चोटिल
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) में हुए IPL में मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित हैम-स्ट्रिंग की समस्या की वजह से 4 मैच नहीं खेले थे। हालांकि उन्होंने फाइनल समेत लीग के आखिरी 3 मैचों में हिस्सा लिया था। वहीं, ईशांत शर्मा ने चोट की वजह से दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के लिए लगभग पूरा सीजन मिस किया था।

इसलिए तीसरे और चौथे टेस्ट पर संकट के बादल
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज का आगाज 17 दिसंबर से होना है। नेशनल क्रिकेट एकेडमी में फिटनेस साबित करने के लिए पसीना बहा रहे ईशांत शर्मा को टेस्ट मैच खेलने से पहले 4 हफ्तों की ट्रेनिंग की जरूरत होगी। ऐसे में ईशांत को जल्द से जल्द ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए रवाना होना होगा।

वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 14 दिन अनिवार्य क्वारैंटाइन नियम की वजह से उन्हें वहां 2 हफ्ते बाद ही ट्रेनिंग की इजाजत दी जाएगी। उसके बाद 4 हफ्तों की ट्रेनिंग के बाद सिडनी में 7 जनवरी को होने वाले तीसरे टेस्ट के लिए तैयार हो सकते हैं।

रोहित के मामले में ऐसा नहीं है। उन्हें NCA से 8 दिसंबर तक ट्रैवल करने की इजाजत मिल सकती है और उन्हें ईशांत की तरह उतने समय की जरूरत नहीं है। फिर भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 14 दिन क्वारैंटाइन रहना पड़ेगा। ऐसे में उन्हें 22 दिसंबर तक ट्रेनिंग से दूर रहना पड़ सकता है।

कोच ने कहा था कि टेस्ट खेलना होगा मुश्किल
टीम के हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री ने रविवार को कहा था कि अगर अगले 4-5 दिन में रोहित और ईशांत ऑस्ट्रेलिया की फ्लाइट में नहीं बैठते हैं, तो उनका टेस्ट में खेलना मुश्किल होगा। उन्होंने क्वारैंटाइन नियमों का हवाला देते हुए कहा था अगर वे टेस्ट सीरीज के ऐन वक्त पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचते हैं, तो भी उनका खेलना मुश्किल होगा।

टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में चार टेस्ट मैच खेलने हैं
टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में तीन वनडे और तीन टी-20 मैचों के साथ ही चार टेस्ट मैच भी खेलने हैं। पहला टेस्ट 17 दिसंबर से एडिलेड में शुरु होगा, यह विदेश में भारत का पहला डे-नाइट टेस्ट होगा।मै

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबोर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
