सचिन की टीम इंडिया को सलाह:लार पर बैन से बॉल स्विंग कराने में होगी मुश्किल, इसलिए स्मिथ को 5वें स्टम्प की लाइन पर करें टारगेट

नई दिल्ली9 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय क्रिकेट के लीजेंड सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कहा है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर गई टीम इंडिया को जीत के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बल्लेबाज स्टीव स्मिथ को रोकना होगा। सचिन ने कहा कि कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के तहत बॉलर्स बॉल को चमकाने के लिए लार का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकते। ऐसे में बॉल स्विंग होने के चांसेज कम हो जाते हैं। सचिन ने टीम इंडिया के बॉलर्स को सलाह दी कि वे स्मिथ को आउट करने के लिए 5वें स्टम्प (ऑफ स्टम्प के बाहर) की लाइन पर ही बॉलिंग करें।

स्मिथ की तकनीक सबसे अलग
सचिन ने PTI को दिए इंटरव्यू में बताया कि सामान्य तौर पर हम टेस्ट मैच में बॉलर्स को ऑफ स्टम्प या ऑफ स्टम्प के आसपास (चौथे स्टम्प की लाइन पर) बॉलिंग करने को कहते हैं। लेकिन स्मिथ पिच पर शफल (चहलकदमी) करते हुए शॉट खेलना पसंद करते हैं। ऐसे में बॉलर्स को अपनी लाइन चौथे से पांचवें स्टम्प तक ले जानी होगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि बॉलर्स को मानसिक रूप से तैयार होना होगा। वे लगातार स्मिथ को 5वें स्टम्प पर टारगेट करें, ताकि बाहरी किनारा लगने के मौके बने।

हमारे पास बैलेंस्ड बॉलिंग अटैक
डिफेंसिव बॉलर्स की जरूरत पर जोर देते हुए सचिन ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया के पास बेहतरीन और बैलेंस्ड बॉलिंग अटैक है। आखिरकार, टेस्ट मैच जीतने के लिए हमें 20 विकेट लेने होते हैं। लेकिन उन 20 विकेटों के एवज में हम ज्यादा रन भी नहीं लुटा सकते।

उन्होंने कहा कि हमें अटैक करने के साथ ऐसे बॉलर्स को भी पहचानना होगा, जो एक क्षोर से रन को रोके और दबाव बनाकर रखे। तभी दूसरे क्षोर से विकेट गिरेंगे।

स्मिथ-वॉर्नर की वापसी से मजबूत हुई ऑस्ट्रेलिया
सचिन ने माना कि डेविड वॉर्नर और स्मिथ जैसे सीनियर खिलाड़ियों की वापसी से ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम मजबूत हुई है। इनके अलावा मार्नस लाबुशाने भी टीम की बल्लेबाजी को मजबूत बनाते हैं। सचिन ने कहा कि दोनों टीमों के बीच कांटे की टक्कर देखने को मिलेगी और मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि टीम इंडिया इसके लिए तैयार है।

टीम को खलेगी विराट की कमी, यह युवाओं के लिए मौका
सचिन ने कहा कि पहले टेस्ट के बाद टीम इंडिया को विराट कोहली की कमी खलेगी। ऐसे में युवा खिलाड़ियों को इस मौके पर खुद को साबित करना होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि टेस्ट मैचों में चेतेश्वर पुजारा का होना बहुत जरूरी है। इसके अलावा अजिंक्य रहाणे पर भी टीम को जीत दिलाने की जिम्मेदारी होगी।

17 दिसंबर से खेले जाएंगे टेस्ट मैच
दोनों टीमों के बीच पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में डे-नाइट होगा। यह 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। दूसरा टेस्ट मेलबर्न में 26 से 30 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। तीसरा टेस्ट सिडनी में 7 से 11 जनवरी और चौथा टेस्ट मैच ब्रिस्बेन में 15-19 जनवरी तक होगा।

