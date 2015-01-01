पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Saurav Ganguly Revealed That England Tour Of India In 2021 Will Play Five T20Is Before T20 World Cup 2021

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंग्लैंड का भारत दौरा:गांगुली ने कहा- वर्ल्ड कप की तैयारियों को देखते हुए दोनों देशों के बीच 5 टी-20 मैच की सीरीज होगी

कोलकाता17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
BCCI अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने बताया कि हम जल्द ही घरेलू सीजन की शुरुआत करने जा रहे है। कोरोना के हालात पर भी बोर्ड नजर बनाए हुए है। (फाइल फोटो)

इंग्लैंड अगले साल भारत दौरे पर आएगी। इसके मद्देनजर BCCI प्रेसिडेंट सौरव गांगुली ने मंगलवार को बताया कि इंग्लैंड अपने दौरे पर भारत के खिलाफ 5 टी-20, 3 वन-डे और 4 टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज खेलेगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि हमारा घरेलू सीजन जल्द ही शुरू होगा। वहीं, अगले साल भारत में टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप भी खेला जाएगा। ऐसे में इंग्लैंड जैसी टीम के खिलाफ 5 मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के जरिए कोहली और उनकी टीम को तैयारी का पूरा मौका मिल सकेगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि अपनी प्रोफेशनल ड्यूटी को पूरा करने के लिए उन्होंने पिछले साढ़े 4 महीने में करीब 22 बार कोरोना टेस्ट कराया है। हाल ही में गांगुली यूएई में आईपीएल के आयोजन को लेकर काफी व्यस्त थे।

अहमदाबाद में हो सकता है डे-नाइट टेस्ट
रिपोर्ट की मानें, भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच अहमदाबाद में डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच खेला जा सकता है। हालांकि इस बारे में अभी तक कोई आधिकारिक ऐलान नहीं किया गया है। भारत ने अपना पहला डे-नाइट टेस्ट कोलकाता में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ खेला था।

कोरोना के हालात पर नजर रखे हुए हैं : गांगुली
उन्होंने बताया कि आज कल देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की बात हो रही है। ऐसे में हालात पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं। दो देशों के टूर्नामेंट के आयोजन को लेकर हम सभी आश्वस्त हैं। बोर्ड कोरोना से बचने के उपायों और सरकार की गाइडलाइन के तहत जरूरी इंतजाम के बीच ही सीरीज का आयोजन कराएगा।

अगला IPL भारत में होगा
गांगुली ने IPL के अगले सीजन पर बात करते हुए कहा कि हम चाहते हैं कि लीग का अगला सीजन भारत में ही और भारत के लोगों के बीच हो। मैं हमेशा लोगों से कहता आया हूं कि उन्हें यहां देखना चाहिए कि हमारे लोगों के लिए IPL के क्या मायने हैं।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया तैयार
ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज पर बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया 11 नवंबर को पहुंची थी। आज उनका 14 दिन का क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड पूरा हो रहा है। टीम ने वहां क्रिकेटिंग एक्टिविटी में भाग लेना शुरू कर दिया है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कोरोना के ज्यादा केस नहीं हैं, ऐसे में वहां क्रिकेट कराना हमारी तुलना में आसान होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र ने 43 मोबाइल ऐप पर बैन लगाया, इनमें 14 डेटिंग ऐप्स और ज्यादातर चाइनीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें