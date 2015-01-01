पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीरीज पर कोरोना का साया:इंग्लैंड से मुकाबले से पहले साउथ अफ्रीका टीम का दूसरा खिलाड़ी संक्रमित; वॉर्म-अप मैच भी रद्द

जोहान्सबर्ग37 मिनट पहले
कोरोना के साए के बीच साउथ अफ्रीका को इंग्लैंड के साथ 3 वन-डे और 3 टी-20 मैच खेलना है। पहला टी-20 मैच 27 नवंबर को केपटाउन में खेला जाना है। (फाइल फोटो)

इंग्लैंड के साथ घरेलू वन-डे और टी-20 की सीरीज से पहले शुक्रवार को साउथ अफ्रीका के एक और खिलाड़ी की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इससे पहले गुरुवार को अफ्रीका की 24 मेंबर्स की टीम का एक खिलाड़ी पॉजिटिव पाया गया था। उनके संपर्क में आए दो खिलाड़ी भी केप टाउन में आइसोलेट हो गए थे। इसी के मद्देनजर बोर्ड ने शनिवार को होने वाले इंटर-स्क्वायड वॉर्म-अप मैच को रद्द कर दिया है।

पूरे मामले पर बोर्ड की नजर
क्रिकेट साउथ अफ्रीका (CSA) ने शुक्रवार को खिलाड़ी के नाम का खुलासा नहीं करते हुए बताया कि हम इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट बोर्ड के संपर्क में हैं और पूरे मामले में नजर बनाए हुए हैं। बोर्ड सभी जरूरी उपाय करने में पूरी तरह सक्षम है। बोर्ड ने बताया कि जिन खिलाड़ियों को वॉर्म-अप मैच के लिए रिप्लेसमेंट के तौर पर बुलाया गया था, वे अब टीम के साथ नहीं जुड़ेंगे। वहीं, मेहमान इंग्लैंड टीम शनिवार को अपने वॉर्म-अप मैच में हिस्सा लेगी।

इंग्लैंड के सभी खिलाड़ियों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव
उधर, इंग्लैंड की टीम साउथ अफ्रीका पहुंच चुकी है। उसके खिलाड़ी बायो -बबल में ट्रेनिंग कर रहे हैं। उनके सभी खिलाड़ियों का कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव है। इंग्लैंड को साउथ अफ्रीका के साथ 3 टी-20 और 3 वन-डे मैच की सीरीज खेलनी है। पहला टी-20 मैच 27 नवंबर को टेप टाउन के न्यूलैंड्स में हैं।

तारीखमैचवेन्यू
27 नवंबरपहला टी-20न्यूलैंड्स, केप टाउन
29 नवंबरदूसरा टी-20बोलैंड पार्क, पार्ल
01 दिसंबरतीसरा टी-20न्यूलैंड्स, केप टाउन
04 दिसंबरपहला वन-डेन्यूलैंड्स, केप टाउन
06 दिसंबरदूसरा वन-डेबोलैंड पार्क, पार्ल
09 दिसंबरतीसरा वन-डेन्यूलैंड्स, केप टाउन

बायो-बबल में प्रवेश से पहले कराया था कोरोना टेस्ट
CSA के मुताबिक, केपटाउन में बायो-बबल में प्रवेश से पहले खिलाड़ियों सहित 50 लोगों के कोरोना टेस्ट कराए गए थे। जिनमें से एक खिलाड़ी का रिजल्ट पॉजिटिव आया था। उसके बाद शुक्रवार को दूसरी रिपोर्ट में एक और खिलाड़ी पॉजिटिव पाया गया। वहीं उसके संपर्क में आए दो खिलाड़ी भी डॉक्टरों की निगरानी में आइसोलेट हो गए हैं।

