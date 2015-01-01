पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंद्रेश नारायणन की कलम से:सेलेक्टर्स को ऑस्ट्रेलिया की तरह लंबा कार्यकाल दिया जाए

मुंबई34 मिनट पहले
भारतीय क्रिकेट में क्रिकेट ऑफ डायरेक्टर के ना होने की वजह से सेलेक्टर्स पर प्रदर्शन देखने की जिम्मेदारी होती है। सेलेक्टर्स हमेशा क्रिकेट की राजनीति से जुड़ा रहा। बड़े खिलाड़ियों के करीब रहने वाले पूर्व क्रिकेटरों को इसकी जिम्मेदारी दी जाती रही है। इस कारण वे विवादों में रहे और उन पर आरोप भी लगे। पिछले 8 से 10 सालों में सेलेक्टर्स को प्रोफेशनल बनाया गया। उन्हें घरेलू और इंटरनेशनल मैच के प्रदर्शन को देखने के कारण समय खर्च करने पर सैलरी दी जानी थी। लेकिन पहले के सेलेक्टर्स को सिर्फ टीए और डीए मिला। लेकिन वर्तमान के सेलेक्टर्स को बोर्ड से सैलरी मिलेगी। लोढ़ा समिति की सिफारिशों के अनुकूल वर्तमान में सेलेक्टर्स देश के पांच बेस्ट क्रिकेटर होने थे ना कि पुराने जोनल आधार पर इनका चुनाव होना था। इस कारण अजीत आगरकर पिछले साल सेलेक्टर्स नहीं बन सके क्योंकि वेस्ट जोन से पहले से जतिन परांजपे मौजूद थे। जोनल सिस्टम के ही कारण सेलेक्टर्स बड़े लोगों के माेहरे की तरह काम करते हैं। तीन नए सेलेक्टर्स के आवेदन 15 नवंबर तक मंगाए गए थे, लेकिन इस पर चर्चा नहीं हो रही है। यह दिलचस्प है कि 3 सेलेक्टर्स की अनुपस्थिति में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में खेल रही टीम में कई बदलाव किए गए। ये बदलाव वर्तमान सेलेक्टर सुनील जोशी (चेयरमैन) और हरविंदर सिंह ने किए। यह देखने वाली बात है कि जब ये दोनों टीम चुन ले रहे हैं तो 5 सेलेक्टर्स की जरूरत क्यों है। मेरे हिसाब से सेलेक्टर्स के साथ कार्यकाल का नियम नहीं होना चाहिए। इस कारण वे लंबी सोच पर काम नहीं कर पाते। उदाहरण के तौर पर इंग्लैंड या ऑस्ट्रेलिया को देख सकते हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मौजूदा चीफ सेलेक्टर ट्रेवर होंस 1990 से पद पर हैं। इंग्लैंड में भी ऐसा ही है। लंबा कार्यकाल सेलेक्टर्स को लंबी सोच के लिए प्रेरणा देता है। शास्त्री टीम के साथ 2014 सेे जुड़े हुए हैं जबकि सेलेक्टर्स में कई बदलाव किए। यह स्वीकार नहीं है। अब नए सेलेक्टर्स की बात करें तो वेस्ट जोन से परांजपे की जगह अभय कुरुविला जबकि नॉर्थ जोन से शरणदीप की जगह चेतन शर्मा को मौका मिल सकता है। आगरकर फिर बाहर हो सकते हैं। ऐसा नहीं है कि उनके पास क्वालिफिकेशन नहीं है बल्कि वे किसी गुट में शामिल नहीं हैं।

