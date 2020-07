आईसीसी की टेस्ट रैंकिंग:स्टोक्स पहली बार नंबर-1 ऑलराउंडर बने; 18 महीने से पहले स्थान पर काबिज होल्डर को पीछे छोड़ा, टॉप-5 ऑलराउंडर्स में जडेजा समेत दो भारतीय

🚨 RANKINGS UPDATE 🚨



Ben Stokes is the new No.1 all-rounder 🤩



He is the first England player since Flintoff to be at the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for all-rounders.



Full rankings: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/viRzJzuGiC