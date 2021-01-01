पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महिला टी-20 में रिकॉर्ड:शबनीम 100 विकेट लेने वाली दुनिया की 5वीं बॉलर बनीं, भारतीयों में पूनम इस उपलब्धि से 5 विकेट दूर

डरबनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साउथ अफ्रीका की तेज गेंदबाज शबनीम इस्माइल ने अपना 100वां शिकार पाकिस्तानी ओपनर आएशा जफर को बनाया। उन्होंने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ डरबन मैच में 2 विकेट लिए। -फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
साउथ अफ्रीका की तेज गेंदबाज शबनीम इस्माइल ने अपना 100वां शिकार पाकिस्तानी ओपनर आएशा जफर को बनाया। उन्होंने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ डरबन मैच में 2 विकेट लिए। -फाइल फोटो

साउथ अफ्रीका की महिला क्रिकेटर शबनीम इस्माइल ने टी-20 इंटरनेशनल करियर में 100 विकेट पूरे कर लिए हैं। वे यह उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाली दुनिया की 5वीं महिला क्रिकेटर हैं। इस मामले में वेस्टइंडीज की अनिसा मोहम्मद 120 विकेट के साथ टॉप पर काबिज हैं।

भारतीयों में टी-20 में पूनम यादव सबसे ज्यादा 95 विकेट लेने वाली महिला प्लेयर हैं। उन्होंने यह विकेट 67 मैच में 14.38 की औसत से लिए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा विकेट के मामले में पूनम छठवें नंबर पर काबिज हैं।

महिला गेंदबाजदेशटी-20विकेट
अनिसा मोहम्मदवेस्टइंडीज111120
एलिसे पैरीऑस्ट्रेलिया120114
आन्या श्रुब्सोलेइंग्लैंड79102
शबनीम इस्माइलसाउथ अफ्रीका93101
निदा डारपाकिस्तान10398
पूनम यादवभारत6795

शबनीम ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ उपलब्धि हासिल की
साउथ अफ्रीका की तेज गेंदबाज शबनीम ने 29 जनवरी को पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मैच में पहला विकेट लेकर यह उपलब्धि हासिल की। मैच में उन्होंने कुल 2 विकेट लिए। उन्होंने अपना 100वां शिकार पाकिस्तानी ओपनर आएशा जफर को बनाया।

साउथ अफ्रीका 8 विकेट से जीता
साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान महिला टीम ने 8 विकेट गंवाकर 124 रन बनाए थे। इसके जवाब में अफ्रीकी टीम ने 2 विकेट गंवाकर 19 ओवर में 125 रन बनाते हुए मैच अपने नाम कर लिया। साउथ अफ्रीका की तजमीन ब्रिट्स को प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच चुना गया। उन्होंने 54 बॉल पर 52 रन की पारी खेली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के CM बोले- पाकिस्तान से हथियार भेजने के मामले बढ़े, स्लीपर सेल सक्रिय हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser