ब्रेंडन टेलर का शतक बेकार:पाकिस्तान ने जिम्बाब्वे को 26 रन से हराया, शाहीन-वहाब ने 10 में से 9 विकेट लिए

रावलपिंडी36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ शाहीन अफरीदी ने 5 और वहाब रियाज ने 4 विकेट लिए।

पाकिस्तान दौरे पर गई जिम्बाब्वे टीम को पहले वन-डे मैच में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। रावलपिंडी में खेले गए मैच में टॉस जीतकर पहले बैटिंग करते हुए पाकिस्तान ने जिम्बाब्वे को 282 रन का टारगेट दिया। जवाब में जिम्बाब्वे की टीम 49.4 ओवर में 255 रन पर ऑल आउट हो गई। जिम्बाब्वे के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ब्रेंडन टेलर ने अपने वन-डे करियर की 10वीं सेंचुरी लगाई, लेकिन वह अपनी टीम को जीत नहीं दिला सके। पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज शाहीन अफरीदी और वहाब रियाज ने घातक गेंदबाजी करते हुए विपक्षी टीम के 10 में से 9 विकेट लिए। शाहीन ने 5 और वहाब ने 4 विकेट चटकाए।

इमाम ने लगाई 6वीं फिफ्टी

टॉस जीतकर पहले बैटिंग करने उतरी पाकिस्तान टीम की शुरुआत अच्छी रही। इमाम उल हक और आबिद अली ने पहले विकेट के लिए 47 रन की पार्टनरशिप की। कार्ल मुम्बा ने इस पार्टनरशिप को तोड़ा। उन्होंने आबिद (21 रन) को एलबीडब्ल्यू आउट किया। इसके बाद कप्तान बाबर आजम कुछ खास नहीं कर सके और 19 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इस बीच इमाम ने अपने वन-डे करियर की 6वीं फिफ्टी लगाई।

हरीश सोहैल 71 रन बनाकर हुए आउट

इमाम ने हरीश सोहैल के साथ मिलकर तीसरे विकेट के लिए 30 रन जोड़े। इमाम को चामू चिभाभा ने रन आउट किया। इसके बाद विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज रिजवान (14 रन) और इफ्तिखार अहमद (12 रन) कुछ खास नहीं कर सके। इन दोनों को तेंदाई चिसोरो ने आउट किया। हरीश सोहैल ने कुछ शानदार शॉट्स लगाए और अपनी 13वीं फिफ्टी पूरी की। वे 82 बॉल पर 71 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। अंतिम ओवरों में फहीम अशरफ और इमाद वसीम की तेज पारियों की बदौलत पाकिस्तान की टीम 50 ओवर में 8 विकेट के नुकसान पर 281 रन बना सकी। जिम्बाब्वे की ओर से ब्लेसिंग मुजरबानी और चिसोरो ने 2-2 विकेट लिए।

ब्रेंडन टेलर ने 10वां शतक लगाया

जवाब में जिम्बाब्वे की शुरुआत खराब रही। उन्होंने 28 रन पर 2 विकेट गंवा दिए। ब्रायन चारी और चामू चिभाभा कुछ खास नहीं कर सके और शाहीन अफरीदी ने दोनों को क्लीन बोल्ड किया। इसके बाद क्रेग इरविन और ब्रेंडन टेलर ने तीसरे विकेट के लिए 71 रन की पार्टनरशिप की। इरविन (41 रन) को इमाद वसीम ने आउट किया। टेलर और वेस्ले मैधवेयर ने 5वें विकेट के लिए 119 रन की पार्टनरशिप निभाई। इस बीच टेलर ने अपने वन-डे करियर का 10वां शतक भी लगाया।

वहाब-शाहीन ने 9 विकेट लिए

टेलर और मैधवेयर की पार्टनरशिप को वहाब रियाज ने तोड़ा। उन्होंने मैधवेयर को क्लीन बोल्ड किया। इसके बाद टेलर को भी पवेलियन भेज दिया। टेलर के आउट होते ही जिमबाब्वे ने 15 रन के अंदर 4 विकेट गंवा दिए और पूरी टीम 49.4 ओवर में 255 रन बनाकर आउट हो गई। जिम्बाब्वे के 10 में से 9 विकेट शाहीन अफरीदी और वहाब रियाज ने लिए। शाहीन ने 5 और वहाब ने 4 बल्लेबाजों को आउट किया। वहीं, इमाद वसीम ने 1 विकेट लिया।

पाकिस्तान ने बनाई बढ़त

इस जीत के साथ पाकिस्तान की टीम ने 3 मैचों की वन-डे सीरीज में 1-0 से बढ़त बना ली है। अगला वन-डे 1 नवंबर और अंतिम मैच 3 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा। इसके बाद पाकिस्तान और जिम्बाब्वे 3 मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज भी खेलेंगे। सभी मैच रावलपिंडी में खेले जाएंगे।

