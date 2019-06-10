Dainik Bhaskar Jun 10, 2019, 05:14 PM IST

युवराज सिंह ने जैसे ही संन्यास की घोषणा की, सोशल मीडिया पर #YuvrajSingh ट्रेंड करने लगा

सुरेश रैना ने कहा- एक युग का अंत, हम आपको सालों तक याद करेंगे

खेल डेस्क. करीब 2 साल से टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे 2011 वर्ल्ड कप के हीरो युवराज सिंह ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा कर दी। फैन्स और साथी खिलाड़ियों में ‘युवी’ के नाम से मशहूर इस आक्रमक बल्लेबाज ने 2011 वर्ल्ड कप में 9 मैच में 90.50 के औसत से 362 रन और 15 विकेट लिए थे। वे उस वर्ल्ड कप में प्लेयर ऑफ द सीरीज भी चुने गए थे।

इस हरफनमौला ने जैसे ही रिटायरमेंट का ऐलान किया, ट्विटर पर #YuvrajSingh, #YUVI और #LEGEND ट्रेंड करने लगा। ज्यादातर चाहने वालों ने कैंसर से जूझते हुए उस युवी को याद किया, जिसने मैदान पर किसी योद्धा की तरह प्रदर्शन किया। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने उनके पुराने फोटो शेयर किए। इसमें टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान एंड्रू फ्लिंटाफ की गेंद पर लगाए गए उनके 6 छक्के खास रहे।

गंभीर ने कहा- बेहतरीन करियर के लिए मुबारकबाद प्रिंस

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनर और अब भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, “एक बेहतरीन करियर के लिए मुबारकबाद प्रिंस। भारत में सफेद गेंद के अब तक जितने क्रिकेटर आए, उनमें आप सर्वश्रेष्ठ हो। मुझे लगता है कि बीसीसीआई को अब 12 नंबर की जर्सी ही रिटायर कर देनी चाहिए। काश मैं भी आपके जैसी बल्लेबाजी कर पाता।”

Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 10, 2019

युवी जैसे प्लेयर कम ही मिलते हैं

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्विटर पर कहा, “खिलाड़ी आते जाते रहते हैं लेकिन युवी जैसे प्लेयर कम ही मिलते हैं। उन्होंने मुश्किल वक्त गुजारा। बीमारी को हराया, गेंदबाजों को हराया लेकिन दिल जीते। उनका संघर्ष और इच्छाशक्ति लोगों को प्रेरणा देती रहेगी। भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाए।”

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

रैना ने युवराज के साथ वर्ल्ड कप की तस्वीर शेयर की

सुरेश रैना ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘एक युग का अंत! युवी पा, बल्ले के साथ आपकी क्षमता, बेहतरीन छक्के, शानदार कैच और कई बेहतरीन लम्हें हमारे साथ हैं। हम आपको सालों तक याद करेंगे।’

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019

अजय सिंह ने कहा- जर्सी नंबर 12 आज रिटायर हो गई है। आज एक युग भी समाप्त हो गया।

Jersey # 12 retires today.

End of an era. Seems like the end of attitude era of WWE.

Thank you #YuvrajSingh #Jersey12 pic.twitter.com/1GMN1SeYtW — Ajay Singh (@ars012) June 10, 2019

मोहम्मद कैफ के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए आदित्य साहा ने कुछ यादगार तस्वीरें शेयर कीं।

मयंक अग्रवाल ने भी ट्वीट के जरिए युवराज को भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं।

That NatWest series final, those six sixes, and the World Cup! Etched in my memory forever. Thank you for the advice, support, and above all, the inspiration @YUVSTRONG12 You will be missed. #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/MfTWYPA01B — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) June 10, 2019