प्रतिक्रिया / गंभीर बोले- युवी की 12 नंबर जर्सी रिटायर करे बीसीसीआई, यूजर्स ने युवी को योद्धा बताया

Jun 10, 2019, 05:14 PM IST



2011 विश्व कप में जीत के बाद धोनी और युवराज। 2011 विश्व कप में जीत के बाद धोनी और युवराज।
2011 विश्व कप में जीत के बाद धोनी और युवराज।2011 विश्व कप में जीत के बाद धोनी और युवराज।

  • युवराज सिंह ने जैसे ही संन्यास की घोषणा की, सोशल मीडिया पर #YuvrajSingh ट्रेंड करने लगा
  • सुरेश रैना ने कहा- एक युग का अंत, हम आपको सालों तक याद करेंगे

खेल डेस्क. करीब 2 साल से टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे 2011 वर्ल्ड कप के हीरो युवराज सिंह ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा कर दी। फैन्स और साथी खिलाड़ियों में ‘युवी’ के नाम से मशहूर इस आक्रमक बल्लेबाज ने 2011 वर्ल्ड कप में 9 मैच में 90.50 के औसत से 362 रन और 15 विकेट लिए थे। वे उस वर्ल्ड कप में प्लेयर ऑफ द सीरीज भी चुने गए थे।

 

इस हरफनमौला ने जैसे ही रिटायरमेंट का ऐलान किया, ट्विटर पर #YuvrajSingh, #YUVI और #LEGEND ट्रेंड करने लगा। ज्यादातर चाहने वालों ने कैंसर से जूझते हुए उस युवी को याद किया, जिसने मैदान पर किसी योद्धा की तरह प्रदर्शन किया। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने उनके पुराने फोटो शेयर किए। इसमें टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान एंड्रू फ्लिंटाफ की गेंद पर लगाए गए उनके 6 छक्के खास रहे।

 

गंभीर ने कहा- बेहतरीन करियर के लिए मुबारकबाद प्रिंस
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ओपनर और अब भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, “एक बेहतरीन करियर के लिए मुबारकबाद प्रिंस। भारत में सफेद गेंद के अब तक जितने क्रिकेटर आए, उनमें आप सर्वश्रेष्ठ हो। मुझे लगता है कि बीसीसीआई को अब 12 नंबर की जर्सी ही रिटायर कर देनी चाहिए। काश मैं भी आपके जैसी बल्लेबाजी कर पाता।”

 

 

युवी जैसे प्लेयर कम ही मिलते हैं
वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्विटर पर कहा, “खिलाड़ी आते जाते रहते हैं लेकिन युवी जैसे प्लेयर कम ही मिलते हैं। उन्होंने मुश्किल वक्त गुजारा। बीमारी को हराया, गेंदबाजों को हराया लेकिन दिल जीते। उनका संघर्ष और इच्छाशक्ति लोगों को प्रेरणा देती रहेगी। भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाए।”

रैना ने युवराज के साथ वर्ल्ड कप की तस्वीर शेयर की

सुरेश रैना ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘एक युग का अंत! युवी पा, बल्ले के साथ आपकी क्षमता, बेहतरीन छक्के, शानदार कैच और कई बेहतरीन लम्हें हमारे साथ हैं। हम आपको सालों तक याद करेंगे।’

 

 

अजय सिंह ने कहा- जर्सी नंबर 12 आज रिटायर हो गई है। आज एक युग भी समाप्त हो गया।

मोहम्मद कैफ के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए आदित्य साहा ने कुछ यादगार तस्वीरें शेयर कीं।

मयंक अग्रवाल ने भी ट्वीट के जरिए युवराज को भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं।

Cricketer Yuvraj SinghCricket World Cup 2019
