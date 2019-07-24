3 अगस्त से शुरू होगा भारतीय टीम का विंडीज टूर

दौरे पर 3 टी20, 3 वनडे और 2 टेस्ट खेलेगी टीम

अजिंक्य रहाणे को सिर्फ टेस्ट टीम के लिए चुना गया

Dainik Bhaskar Jul 24, 2019, 04:58 PM IST

खेल डेस्क. वेस्ट इंडीज दौरे के लिए चुनी गई टेस्ट टीम में तो अजिंक्य रहाणे का चयन किया गया, लेकिन वनडे सीरीज के लिए उन्हें नहीं चुना गया। जिसके बाद पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने चयनकर्ताओं के इस फैसले को लेकर अपनी हैरानी जताई। ट्विटर पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, केवल कुछ ही ऐसे खिलाड़ी हैं जो सभी फॉर्मेट में खेल सकते हैं, ऐसे में वनडे दल में रहाणे को नहीं देखकर हैरानी हुई। उधर गांगुली के साथ ही क्रिकेट फैन्स को भी चयनकर्ताओं का ये फैसला रास नहीं आया और उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना विरोध जताया। फैन्स ने रहाणे को नंबर 4 पोजिशन के लिए सबसे उपयुक्त बल्लेबाज बताया और टीम में उनका सिलेक्शन नहीं होने के पीछे टीम की अंदरुनी राजनीति और विराट का अपने फेवरेट खिलाड़ियों को मौका देने को वजह बताया। एक यूजर ने उन्हें भारतीय टीम का केन विलियम्सन बता दिया।

There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

पिछले साल खेला था आखिरी वनडे

रहाणे ने अपने वनडे करियर में अबतक 90 मैचों में 35.26 के औसत से 2962 रन बनाए हैं। जिसमें 3 शतक और 24 अर्द्धशतक भी शामिल है। उनका स्ट्राइक रेट 78.63 है। उन्होंने अपना आखिरी वनडे फरवरी 2018 में साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ खेला था। जिसमें उन्होंने 34 रन बनाए थे।

वनडे में नंबर 4 पर सबसे अच्छा है रहाणे का औसत और स्ट्राइक रेट

बैटिंग पोजिशन मैच रन औसत स्ट्राइक रेट 1 और 2 54 1937 36.54 77.23 3 5 176 35.20 73.02 4 27 843 36.65 83.71 वनडे करियर 90 2962 35.26 78.63

सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने जताई अपनी नाराजगी

Rahane was the best option for no. 4 after Dhawan got injured and Rahul moved up. It's surprising and sad too that Ravi and Virat didn't even considered him — 𝓛𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮 (@sauravranu) July 24, 2019

Cannot understand #KLRahul playing all 3 formats!!! Buttering and friendships going on in all fields! Ridiculous @BCCI @SGanguly99 — JabTakHaiCinema (@ajay36mittal) July 24, 2019

Even Pujara was dropped from Test side in England last year to accommodate KL..... Kohli runs Team as his personal company.... — RYP अध्यक्ष 🔔 (@Aam_Nationalist) July 24, 2019

#Rahane #BCCI



He was the man of the series in last ODI series against West indies..the most reliable batsman..



Like New Zealand has Williamson

South Africa has Amla

Australia - Smith

West indies - shai

Pakistan - Babar



Why Indian cannot have Rahane? pic.twitter.com/TTRZjuIe9L — karim shaikh (@karimshaikh007) July 24, 2019

If Rahane in "Whites" gives much needed "Stability" to the middle order, Rahane in

Blue will Sure be a "Better Bet" than any of the Current No 4s in the ODIs#Rahane pic.twitter.com/79MvvA96ZF — Thiruvalluvan1969 (@Thiruva09112489) July 24, 2019

Dropping Rahane cost India the World Cup.. He is surely a class who deserves to be in ODI if not T20... — Prasad Bhatkhande (@Prasad_SSB) July 24, 2019

If Rahane was in anyother country.. he would have been one of the best No.4 player in ODI's now.. @ajinkyarahane88 @BCCI — P.M.S (@paramapms1002) July 24, 2019

rahane was the vice captain of the odi side just a few years back. how he was thrown out of the team was disgusting. not against rohit sharma, bt whatever happened to rahane was very wrong. he truly deserve to play in odis. must be given proper chances. even pujara can be too.. — Rajan Singh Thind (@rajansinghthind) July 24, 2019

Reason for missing worldcup unexperienced player at number 4 position. Now we are expecting ajinkya rahane at no 4. But this time also selectors didn't even consider him in 15 members...Surprised and it's seems politics behind the selection...Still our cool man rahane is silent. — Prasad lende (@9975890707) July 24, 2019

Absolutely true!!! Rahane must be given chance in One Day!!! He is ideal player for No - 4 position..👍👍 — Saurav Kumar (@sauravkumar012) July 24, 2019