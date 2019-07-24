प्राइम प्राइम
विंडीज टूर / वनडे टीम में रहाणे को नहीं देख हैरान हुए गांगुली, सोशल मीडिया पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा



  • 3 अगस्त से शुरू होगा भारतीय टीम का विंडीज टूर
  • दौरे पर 3 टी20, 3 वनडे और 2 टेस्ट खेलेगी टीम
  • अजिंक्य रहाणे को सिर्फ टेस्ट टीम के लिए चुना गया

Dainik Bhaskar

Jul 24, 2019, 04:58 PM IST

खेल डेस्क. वेस्ट इंडीज दौरे के लिए चुनी गई टेस्ट टीम में तो अजिंक्य रहाणे का चयन किया गया, लेकिन वनडे सीरीज के लिए उन्हें नहीं चुना गया। जिसके बाद पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने चयनकर्ताओं के इस फैसले को लेकर अपनी हैरानी जताई। ट्विटर पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, केवल कुछ ही ऐसे खिलाड़ी हैं जो सभी फॉर्मेट में खेल सकते हैं, ऐसे में वनडे दल में रहाणे को नहीं देखकर हैरानी हुई। उधर गांगुली के साथ ही क्रिकेट फैन्स को भी चयनकर्ताओं का ये फैसला रास नहीं आया और उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना विरोध जताया। फैन्स ने रहाणे को नंबर 4 पोजिशन के लिए सबसे उपयुक्त बल्लेबाज बताया और टीम में उनका सिलेक्शन नहीं होने के पीछे टीम की अंदरुनी राजनीति और विराट का अपने फेवरेट खिलाड़ियों को मौका देने को वजह बताया। एक यूजर ने उन्हें भारतीय टीम का केन विलियम्सन बता दिया।

सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने जताई अपनी नाराजगी

