  Graeme Smith | South Africa Vs Australia Test Series Update; Graeme Smith On Players Security Arrangements

ऑस्ट्रेलिया का साउथ अफ्रीका दौरा:बॉल टेम्परिंग के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया का दक्षिण अफ्रीका का पहला दौरा; ग्रीम स्मिथ बोले- मिल सकती है फैन्स को एंट्री

केपटाउन37 मिनट पहले
साउथ अफ्रीका क्रिकेट के डायरेक्टर और साउथ अफ्रीका के पूर्व कप्तान ग्रीम स्मिथ। फाइल फोटो

2018 में हुए बॉल टेम्परिंग की घटना के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम पहली बार अगले साल दक्षिण अफ्रीका का दौरा करेगी। यह दौरा फरवरी- मार्च में निर्धारित की गई है। साउथ अफ्रीका के डायरेक्टर ऑफ क्रिकेट ग्रीम स्मिथ ने कहा है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम के दौरे से पहले स्टेडियम में फैन्स की एंट्री मिल सकती है।

साउथ अफ्रीका में कोरोना की वजह से अब तक 21 हजार लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। जबकि 765,000 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं।

क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दौरे के लिए दी मंजूरी

स्मिथ ने कहा- हम ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दौरे का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। उम्मीद है कि कोरोना के बीच स्टेडियम में फिर से फैन्स की वापसी होगी।” क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने फरवरी- मार्च में साउथ अफ्रीका के दौरे के लिए मंजूरी दे चुकी है और फाइनल शेड्यूल जल्द ही जारी किया जाएगा। न्यूलैंड्स में भी होगा मैच

स्मिथ ने कहा कि न्यूलैंड्स में भी एक मैच आयोजित की जाएगी। न्यूलैंड्स में ही 2018 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के साथ हुए टेस्ट सीरीज के तीसरे मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ और डेविड वॉर्नर पर बॉल टेम्परिंग का आरोप लगा था। बाद में इन पर 2 साल का प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया था।

न्यूलैंड्स में की जाएगी अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा व्यवस्था

ग्रीम स्मिथ ने न्यूलैंड्स में दर्शकों के खराब व्यवहार पर कहा कि वह कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है। दुनिया में ऐसी कोई जगह नहीं है, जहां दर्शक उत्तेजित नहीं होते हैं। हमारी कोशिश होगी की वहां पर बेहतर सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था कि जाए ताकि किसी भी प्रकार की कोई अनहोनी न हो।

