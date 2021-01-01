पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी फाइनल कल:दिनेश कार्तिक की कप्तानी वाली तमिलनाडु का मुकाबला बड़ौदा से, दोनों टीमें लगातार 7-7 मैच जीत चुकीं

अहमदाबाद44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी के सेमीफाइनल में पंजाब को हराने के बाद बड़ौदा टीम के खिलाड़ी इस तरह खुश नजर आए। - Dainik Bhaskar
सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी के सेमीफाइनल में पंजाब को हराने के बाद बड़ौदा टीम के खिलाड़ी इस तरह खुश नजर आए।

तमिलनाडु और बड़ौदा दोनों ने टी-20 सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में जगह बना ली है। तमिलनाडु ने राजस्थान को 7 विकेट से जबकि बड़ौदा ने पंजाब को 25 रन से हराया। दोनों की यह लगातार 7वीं जीत है।

बड़ौदा ने केदार देवधर के 64 और कार्तिक के नाबाद 53 रन की बदौलत पंजाब के सामने 161 रन का लक्ष्य रखा था। इसके जवाब में पंजाब की टीम 8 विकेट के नुकसान पर 135 रन ही बना सकी। बड़ौदा के गेंदबाज मेरिवाल ने 3 और राथवा ने 2 विकेट लेकर टीम की जीत में अहम योगदान दिया।

बड़ौदा के कप्तान देवधर ने खेली बड़ी पारी

पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए बड़ौदा की ओर से कप्तान केदार देवधर ने 49 गेंद पर 64 रन बनाए। वहीं कार्तिक काकाडे की 41 गेंद पर 51 रन की नाबाद पारी खेली। उन्होंने अपनी पारी में 5 चौके और 2 छक्के लगाए। जबकि कप्तान देवधर ने अपनी पारी में 4 चौके और 6 छक्के ठोके। वहीं पंजाब की ओर से संदीप, मयंक और अर्शदीप ने 1-1 विकेट लिए।

मेरिवाल ने लिए 3 विकेट
161 रन के टारगेट का पीछ करने उतरी पंजाब को कप्तान मंदीप सिंह की 24 गेंद पर नाबाद 42 रन की तेज पारी भी टीम को जीत नहीं दिला सकी। मंदीप ने अपनी पारी में 3 चौके और 3 छक्के लगाए। कप्तान के अलावा पंजाब के लिए गुरकीरत सिंह मान ने 37 गेंद पर 39 रन बनाए। वहीं बड़ौदा की ओर से लुकमान मेरिवाल ने 4 ओवर में 28 रन देकर 3 विकेट और निनाद राथवा ने 3 ओवर में 18 रन देकर 2 विकेट लिए।

तमिलनाडु लगातार दूसरी बार फाइनल में जगह बनाई
तमिलनाडु ने लगातार दूसरी बार फाइनल में जगह बनाई। राजस्थान ने 9 विकेट पर 154 रन बनाए। जवाब में तमिलनाडु की शुरुआत अच्छी नहीं रही। 17 रन पर 2 विकेट गिर गए थे। दिनेश कार्तिक (26*) और अरुण कार्तिक (89*) ने 89 रन की नाबाद साझेदारी कर जीत दिलाई। टीम ने लक्ष्य को 18.4 ओवर में तीन विकेट पर हासिल कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटॉप- 15 संक्रमित देशों की सूची से बाहर हुआ भारत; देश में तीन गुना तेजी से रिकवर हुए मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser