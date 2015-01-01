पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुश्ताक अली टी-20 का वेन्यू:देश के सात शहरों में होगा टूर्नामेंट; दिल्ली को नहीं मिली मेजबानी

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
पिछले साल कनार्टक ने महाराष्ट्र को हराकर मुश्ताक अली टी-20 ट्रॉफी जीता था।

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने टी -20 मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी के आयोजन के लिए सात शहरों को फाइनल किया गया है। इनके बेंगलुरु, कोलकाता, वड़ोदरा, इंदौर, मुंबई, चेन्नई और अहमदाबाद शामिल हैं। हालांकि देश की राजधानी दिल्ली को मेजबानी नहीं सौंपी गई है। टूर्नामेंट 10 से 31 जनवरी के बीच बायो- सिक्योर माहौल में खेला जाएगा।

10 से 29 जनवरी तक सभी सातों जगहों पर नॉक आउट मैच होंगे। उसके बाद 26 और 27 जनवरी को चारों क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच खेले जाएंगे। जबकि 28 जनवरी को सेमीफाइनल होंगे। 26, 27 और 28 जनवरी को डबल हैडर मैच होंगे। वहीं 31 जनवरी को फाइनल खेला जाएगा। क्वार्टर फाइनल, सेमीफाइनल सहित फाइनल अहमदाबाद के सरदार पटेल स्टेडियम में खेले जाएंगे।

मैच शुरु होने से पहले खिलाड़ियों को रहना होगा क्वारैंटाइन

सभी सातों सेंटर पर मैच शुरु होने से पहले खिलाड़ियों को 2 जनवरी तक पहुंचना होगा। उसके बाद उन्हें क्वारैंटाइन रहना होगा। सभी सेंटरों पर खिलाड़ियों और स्टाफ के तीन कोरोना टेस्ट होंगे। पहला टेस्ट 2 जनवरी, दूसरा 4 और तीसरा 6 जनवरी को होगा। उसके बाद आठ जनवरी से टीमें ट्रेनिंग शुरु कर सकती हैं। BCCI के अनुसार ग्रुप मैच खत्म होने के बाद टॉप आठ टीमें 19 जनवरी तक अहमदाबाद में पहुंचेगी। वहां पर टीमों के दो कोरोना टेस्ट होंगे। पहला टेस्ट 20 जनवरी और दूसरा टेस्ट 22 जनवरी को होगा।

सभी टीमाें को 6 ग्रुप में बांटा गया है

BCCI ने सभी 38 टीमों को 6 ग्रुप एलीट ए, बी, सी, डी, ई और प्लेट ग्रुप में बांटा गया है। वहीं टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत 10 जनवरी से होगा। पहला मैच पिछली बार की विजेता टीम कनार्टक और जम्मू-कश्मीर के बीच बेंगलुरु में होगा।

वििभन्न ग्रुप में शामिल टीमें

एलीट ए (बैंगलुरु)- जम्मू और कश्मीर, कनार्टक, पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश, रेलवे, त्रिपुरा।

एलीट बी (कोलकाता)- उड़ीसा, बंगाल, झारखंड, तमिलनाडु, असम, हैदराबाद

एलीट सी (वड़ोदरा)- गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, हिमाचल प्रदेश, वड़ोदरा, उत्तराखंड।

एलीट डी (गोवा)- सर्विसेज, सौराष्ट्र, विदर्भ, राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश और गोवा।

एलीट ई (मुंबई)- हरियाणा, आंध्र प्रदेश, दिल्ली, मुंबई, केरला, पांडुचेरी।

प्लेट ग्रुप (चेन्नई)- चंडीगढ़, मेघालय, बिहार, नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम, सिक्किम, अरुणाचल प्रदेश।

