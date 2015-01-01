पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टेलर ने की पुकोवस्की की तरफदारी:पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान ने मेंटल हेल्थ ब्रेक लेने वाले विल की तारीफ की, बोले- उन्हें ही करनी चाहिए ओपनिंग

सिडनीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुकोवस्की ने 22 फर्स्ट क्लास मैचों में अभी तक 55.48 की शानदार औसत से 1720 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने 6 शतक और 5 अर्धशतक लगाए।
  • अपने खेल पर फोकस करने के लिए पुकोवस्की ने सोशल मीडिया से दूरी बनाने का फैसला किया
  • पूर्व कप्तान मार्क टेलर ने विराट कोहली को वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के बहुत ही शक्तिशाली खिलाड़ी बताया

पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान मार्क टेलर ने राष्ट्रीय चयनकर्ताओं से इन-फॉर्म बल्लेबाज विल पुकोवस्की से भारत के खिलाफ पारी की शुरुआत कराने की अपील की है। टेलर ने 2018 में मेंटल हेल्थ ब्रेक लेने के पुकोवस्की के फैसले की भी सराहना की। पुकोवस्की को भारत के खिलाफ होने वाले 4 टेस्ट मैचों की 17 सदस्यीय ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम में चुना गया है।

पुकोवस्की अब पूरी तरह तैयार : टेलर
न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, एक टीवी चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू में टेलर ने कहा कि मैं पुकोवस्की को ही टीम में जगह देता और जो बर्न्स को बाहर बैठाता। बर्न्स भी एक अच्छे खिलाड़ी हैं। उन्होंने टेस्ट में 38 की औसत से रन बनाए हैं, लेकिन पुकोवस्की अब पूरी तरह तैयार है। उसने हाल ही में 2 डबल सेंचुरी लगाई हैं। हमें हमेशा इन-फॉर्म बैट्समैन को टीम में मौका देना चाहिए।

पुकोवस्की ने युवा खिलाड़यों के लिए उदाहरण पेश किया
टेलर ने कहा कि अपनी मेंटल हेल्थ के लिए खुलापन और पारदर्शिता ने उनकी काफी मदद की। पुकोवस्की ने इससे सिर्फ अपने खेल को सुधारा, बल्कि युवा खिलाड़ियों के लिए एक उदाहरण भी पेश किया। हालांकि ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कोच जस्टिन लैंगर ने जो बर्न्स से पारी की शुरुआत कराने की बात कही है।

सोशल मीडिया से बनाई दूरी
पुकोवस्की अपने खेल पर फोकस बनाए रखने के लिए सोशल मीडिया से दूरी बना ली है। उन्होंने कहा कि मीडिया इस दौरे को काफी महत्व दे रहा है। हालांकि अपनी तैयारियों को लेकर मैं काफी सजग हूं। मेरे हिसाब से इस वक्त मेरी बैटिंग काफी अच्छी है। सोशल मीडिया से मैंने दूरी बना ली है और इसी वजह से मेरा काम आसान हो गया है।

पुकोवस्की को घरेलू क्रिकेट में शानदार प्रदर्शन की वजह से भारत के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए टीम में शामिल किया गया है। पुकोवस्की ने 22 फर्स्ट क्लास मैचों में अभी तक 55.48 की शानदार औसत से 1720 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने 6 शतक और 5 अर्धशतक लगाए।

टेलर ने विराट की भी तारीफ की
टेलर ने टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली की तरीफ करते हुए कहा कि वे वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के बहुत ही शक्तिशाली खिलाड़ी हैं। कोहली ने टीम लीडर के रूप में तो शानदार काम किया ही है। साथ ही अग्रेसिव क्रिकेटर के रूप में भी अपनी अलग पहचान बनाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमहात्मा की हत्या में शामिल 7 में से 2 आरोपियों को सजा-ए-मौत, 5 को मिली थी उम्रकैद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें