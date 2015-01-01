पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Team India Coach Ravi Shashtri On Australia Tour Ausies Replace Richardson With Tye For India ODIs & T20Is

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भारत का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा:रवि शास्त्री बोले- काम पर लौटकर अच्छा लग रहा; रिचर्डसन की जगह टाई को वन-डे, टी-20 में मौका

सिडनी15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री ने ट्विटर पर शार्दूल ठाकुर, शिखर धवन और हार्दिक पंड्या के साथ प्रैक्टिस सेशन की फोटो शेयर कीं।

कोरोना के बीच टीम इंडिया अपने पहले विदेश दौरे के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंच चुकी है। टीम फिलहाल सिडनी में क्वारैंटाइन है। कोरोना के बीच क्रिकेट शुरू होने पर टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री खुशी जाहिर की। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि काम पर लौटकर अच्छा लग रहा है।

वहीं, लिमिटेड ओवर की सीरीज के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी टीम में केन रिचर्डसन की जगह तेज गेंदबाज एंड्रयू टाई को शामिल किया है। रिचर्डसन ने अपनी पत्नी और न्यू बॉर्न बेबी के साथ समय बिताने के लिए टीम से अपना नाम वापस ले लिया है।

हार्दिक, धवन के साथ नजर आए शास्त्री
टीम इंडिया इन दिनों तैयारियों में जुटी है। इसी क्रम में रवि शास्त्री में प्रैक्टिस सेशन की फोटोज ट्विटर पर शेयर कीं। फोटोज में उनके साथ हार्दिक पंड्या, शार्दूल ठाकुर और शिखर धवन नजर आ रहे हैं। टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 3 वन-डे, 3 टी-20 और 4 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज खेलनी है। दौरे का आगाज 27 नवंबर से एकदिवसीय मुकाबलों से होगा।

क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने की पुष्टि की
क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया (CA) ने रिचर्डसन के नाम वापस लेने की पुष्टि की। नेशनल सेलेक्टर ट्रेवर हॉन्स ने बुधवार को कहा कि टीम से नाम वापस लेना केन के लिए एक मुश्किल फैसला था। उन्हें सेलेक्स्टर्स और पूरी टीम का पूरा समर्थन है। केन अपने परिवार के साथ एडिलेड में ही रुकना चाहते हैं और हम हमेशा अपने खिलाड़ियों के साथ खड़े हैं।

इससे पहले टाई इंग्लैंड दौरे पर गई ऑस्ट्रेलिया की लिमिटेड ओवर क्रिकेट टीम का हिस्सा थे। उन्होंने अपने करियर में अब तक 7 वन-डे और 26 टी-20 मैच खेले हैं। वन-डे में उनके नाम 12 और टी-20 में 37 विकेट दर्ज हैं।

कोहली ने टेस्ट की तैयारियां शुरू की
मंगलवार को टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्विटर पर प्रैक्टिस सेशन का एक वीडियो शेयर किया था। उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा, 'मुझे टेस्ट क्रिकेट प्रैक्टिस सेशंस से प्यार है' (लव टेस्ट क्रिकेट प्रैक्टिस सेशंस)। वीडियो में तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी, मोहम्मद सिराज और स्पिनर रविंद्र जडेजा, कोहली को रेड और पिंक बॉल से प्रैक्टिस कराते दिख रहे थे।

बच्चे के जन्म के लिए दौरा बीच में छोड़ेंगे विराट
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे। विराट और अनुष्का की शादी 11 दिसंबर 2017 को इटली में हुई थी। कोहली ने अगस्त में ट्वीट किया था- जनवरी 2021 में हम दो से तीन हो जाएंगे।

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबोर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें