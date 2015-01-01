पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Team India New Jersey Launched For Limited overs Series Against Australia Shikhar Dhawan Shares Photo

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई जर्सी में टीम इंडिया:रेट्रो थीम की टी-शर्ट में धवन ने फोटो शेयर की, बोले- नए मोटिवेशन के साथ जीत के लिए तैयार

सिडनी27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टीम इंडिया के ओपनर बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने मंगलवार को सोशल मीडिया पर नई जर्सी में अपनी फोटो शेयर की।

टीम इंडिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ लिमिटेड ओवर की क्रिकेट सीरीज खेलने के लिए तैयार है। वन-डे और टी-20 सीरीज में भारतीय टीम नई जर्सी में मैदान पर दिखाई देगी। टीम इंडिया के ओपनर बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने मंगलवार को सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर कर इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने लिखा कि नई जर्सी में नए मोटिवेशन के साथ जीत के लिए तैयार।

70 के दशक से इंस्पायर है नई जर्सी
न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, रेट्रो थीम टी-शर्ट के साथ भारतीय टीम की नई जर्सी 70 के दशक से प्रेरित है। टीम लिमिटेड ओवर क्रिकेट में टीम इंडिया अब पारंपरिक स्काई ब्लू की जगह नेवी ब्लू शेड में नजर आएगी। जर्सी पर नए किट स्पॉन्सर MPL स्पोर्ट्स का लोगो भी रहेगा। वह दिसंबर 2023 तक टीम इंडिया की किट स्पॉन्सर होगी।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया भी नई जर्सी में दिखेगी
टी-20 सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी भी खास तौर पर डिजाइन की गई स्वदेशी जर्सी पहनेंगे। क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने हाल ही में नई जर्सी का अनावरण किया था। यह जर्सी 1868 की ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को सम्मान देने के लिए तैयार की गई है। जिसे आंटी फियोन क्लार्क और कॉर्टनी हेगन ने डिजाइन किया है।

नई जर्सी में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई तेज गेंदबाज मिशेल स्टार्क। ऑस्ट्रेलिया इसे भारत के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज में पहनने वाली है।
नई जर्सी में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई तेज गेंदबाज मिशेल स्टार्क। ऑस्ट्रेलिया इसे भारत के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज में पहनने वाली है।

वन-डे मैचों से होगी दौरे की शुरुआत
ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की शुरुआत वनडे सीरीज से होगी। पहले दो वन-डे मैच सिडनी में 27 और 29 नवंबर को खेले जाएंगे। फाइनल मुकाबला कैनबरा में 2 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। टी-20 सीरीज सिडनी और कैनबरा में ही खेली जाएगी। पहला टी-20 मैच 4 दिसंबर को कैनबरा में होगा। उसके बाद टीम सिडनी लौटेगी। वहां बचे हुए दो मैच खेले जाएंगे।

17 दिसंबर से खेले जाएंगे टेस्ट मैच
दोनों टीमों के बीच पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में डे-नाइट होगा। यह 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। दूसरा टेस्ट मेलबर्न में 26 से 30 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। तीसरा टेस्ट सिडनी में 7 से 11 जनवरी और चौथा टेस्ट मैच ब्रिस्बेन में 15-19 जनवरी तक होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें