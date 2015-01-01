पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अयाज मेमन की कलम से:ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर गेंदबाज नहीं बल्लेबाज अहम रहेंगे

नई दिल्ली44 मिनट पहले
पिछले कुछ सालों में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच शानदार क्रिकेट देखने को मिला है। भारत का मौजूदा दौरा एक बार फिर रोमांचक रहेगा। लेकिन कप्तान कोहली और टीम इंडिया इससे खुश नहीं हो सकती। टी20 और वनडे में टीम इंडिया अपने बेस्ट खिलाड़ी रोहित शर्मा के बिना खेलेगी। टेस्ट सीरीज की बात की जाए तो कोहली सिर्फ पहला मैच खेलेंगे। यह टीम इंडिया के लिए झटके से कम नहीं है। कोहली कड़े क्वारेंटाइन नियम के कारण दोबारा टीम से नहीं जुड़ सकेंगे। टेस्ट सीरीज पर सबकी नजर होगी। टीम इंडिया ने पिछली बार सीरीज जीती है। विरोधी ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम बदला लेना चाहेगी। वर्ल्ड कप में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले रोहित की कमी खलेगी। लिमिटेड ओवर क्रिकेट में लोकेश राहुल अच्छी फॉर्म में हैं। लंबे फॉर्मेट को वे कैसे अपनाते हैं, यह टीम के लिए अहम रहेगा। टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले टीम इंडिया की शानदार तेज गेंदबाजी की चर्चा है, जबकि इशांत और भुवनेश्वर अभी नहीं है। 2018 की बात करें तो बुमराह और शमी ने शानदार गेंदबाजी की थी। हालांकि पूर्व कप्तान कपिल देव का कहना है कि हमारे गेंदबाज 20 विकेट लेने में सक्षम हैं। लेकिन क्या बल्लेबाज 350-400 रन बनाकर गेंदबाजों को मौका देंग? यह बड़ा सवाल है। क्या बल्लेबाज गेंदबाजों को अच्छा सपोर्ट दे सकेंगे? टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले वनडे और टी20 सीरीज होगी। ऐसे में हमारे खिलाड़ियों के पास यहां की कंडीशन में ढलने का पर्याप्त समय मिल जाएगा। इसका यह मतलब नहीं है कि अगले कुछ हफ्ते कुछ अच्छा नहीं होगा। लिमिटेड ओवर क्रिकेट का आज बड़ा महत्व है। यह कोहली के लिए परीक्षा की तरह होगा। टेस्ट में उन्हें जीत मिली है लेकिन लिमिटेड ओवर में उनका प्रदर्शन बहुत अच्छा नहीं रहा है। इस कारण शॉर्ट फॉर्मेट में रोहित को कप्तानी दिए जाने की बात आती रहती है। इंग्लैंड, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका में अलग-अलग कप्तान हैं, लेकिन पाक और न्यूजीलैंड में ऐसा नहीं है। यदि ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर परिणाम कप्तान कोहली के पक्ष में नहीं आते हैं तो और सवाल उठेंगे।

