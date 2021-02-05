पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फुटबॉल पर कोरोना का असर:चैंपियंस लीग मुकाबले के लिए लिवरपूल को नहीं मिली जर्मनी में एंट्री

बर्लिनएक घंटा पहले
लिवरपूल की टीम ने 2019 में चैंपियंस लीग का खिताब जीता था। - Dainik Bhaskar
यूरोप में कोरोना महामारी का कहर थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। इसका असर फुटबॉल पर भी पड़ा है। UEFA चैंपियंस लीग मुकाबले के लिए इंग्लैंड के क्लब लिवरपूल को जर्मनी में एंट्री नहीं दी गई है। लिवरपूल को 16 फरवरी को जर्मन टीम आरबी लिपजिग के खिलाफ प्री क्वार्टरफाइनल मैच का पहला लेग खेलना था।

जर्मन सरकार ने कहा-नियम से छूट देने लायक नहीं था मामला
जर्मनी में अभी उन देशों से आवाजाही पर बैन लगा हुआ है जहां कोरोनावायरस का नया स्ट्रेन पाया गया है। ब्रिटेन भी इन देशों में शामिल है। जर्मन सरकार के गृह मंत्रालय ने कहा, 'हमने मामले पर पूरा विचार किया। इसमें इतना दम नहीं है कि इसे नियमों से छूट दी जाए।' खास बात यह है कि जर्मनी में ये नियम 17 फरवरी तक लागू हैं। यानी जर्मन सरकार एक दिन के लिए भी नियमों में कोई ढील नहीं देना चाहती है।

न्यूट्रल वैन्यू पर हो सकता है मैच
आरबी लिपिजिग की टीम इस मुकाबले को अब किसी न्यूट्रल वैन्यू पर कराने की कोशिश कर रही है। हालांकि, इसके लिए समय काफी कम बचा है। लिपजिग के सीईओ ओलिवर मिन्तजलाफ ने कहा, 'हम बाहर की कुछ सरकारों और टीमों से बात कर रहे हैं। यह मुकाबला हमारे के लिए बहुत जरूरी है।' लिपजिग की टीम पिछले साल चैंपियंस लीग के सेमीफाइनल तक पहुंची थी। एक समाधान यह भी हो सकता है कि इस मुकाबले का पहला लेग लिवरपूल के होम ग्राउंड पर खेला जाए और दूसरा लेग लिपजिग में हो।

मैनचेस्टर सिटी और मोंशेंग्लाबाश के मैच पर भी खतरा
जर्मनी के कोरोना नियमों की चपेट में मैनचेस्टर सिटी और बौरूसिया मोंशेग्लाबाश के बीच होने वाला मुकाबला भी आ सकता है। इन दोनों टीमों के बीच भी चैंपियंस लीग का प्री क्वार्टरफाइनल होना है। हालांकि, यह मुकाबला 24 फरवरी को होगा, लेकिन आशंका है कि अगर जर्मनी ने कड़े नियमों को आगे बढ़ा दिया तो मुश्किल होगी।

