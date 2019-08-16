चंद्रशेखर ने 1988 से 1990 के बीच सात वनडे खेले थे

Dainik Bhaskar Aug 16, 2019, 11:59 AM IST

खेल डेस्क. भारत के पूर्व ओपनर वीबी चंद्रशेखर का गुरुवार को चेन्नई में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया। वे राष्ट्रीय टीम के चयनकर्ता भी रहे थे। तमिलनाडु के चंद्रशेखर का छह दिन बार 58वां जन्मदिन था। उन्होंने ने 1988 से 1990 के बीच सात वनडे खेले थे। इस दौरान 88 रन बनाए। घरेलू टूर्नामेंट में वे काफी सफल रहे। उन्होंने 81 मैच में 4999 रन बनाए। इस दौैरान 237 रन उनका हाईएस्ट स्कोर था।

चंद्रशेखर ने 1988 में ईरानी ट्रोफी में 56 गेंदों पर 100 रन बनाए थे। यह घरेलू क्रिकेट में सबसे तेज शतक था। बाद में इस रिकॉर्ड को 2016 में ऋषभ पंत ने 2016 में 48 गेंदों पर शतक बनाकर तोड़ा। बीसीसीआई ने ट्वीट कर उनके निधन की जानकारी दी। अनिल कुंबले, सुरेश रैना, हरभजन सिंह, स्कॉट स्टाइरिस जैसे क्रिकेटर्स ने शोक जताया।

BCCI regrets to inform that former India opener VB Chandrasekhar is no more. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2019

Terrible news...VB...too soon. Shocking! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2019

Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose ☹️ condolences to the family 🙏🙏 @CSKFansOfficial @ChennaiIPL @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2019

Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/g2mtq8wRos — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2019

Very sad to hear the news of VB Chanderasekar passing away. He was supposed to work the @TNPremierLeague final tonight. Sad times at Chepauk this evening — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) August 15, 2019

Absolutely shattered and heart broken to hear the passing of VB Chandrashekhar.

You will be missed VB

🙏🙏 — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 15, 2019