अवसान / भारतीय टीम के पूर्व ओपनर वीबी चंद्रशेखर का चेन्नई में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन



वीबी चंद्रशेखर (फाइल फोटो)। वीबी चंद्रशेखर (फाइल फोटो)।
वीबी चंद्रशेखर (फाइल फोटो)।वीबी चंद्रशेखर (फाइल फोटो)।

  • चंद्रशेखर ने 1988 से 1990 के बीच सात वनडे खेले थे
  • घरेलू क्रिकेट में उन्होंने 81 मैच में 4999 रन बनाए

Dainik Bhaskar

Aug 16, 2019, 11:59 AM IST

खेल डेस्क. भारत के पूर्व ओपनर वीबी चंद्रशेखर का गुरुवार को चेन्नई में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया। वे राष्ट्रीय टीम के चयनकर्ता भी रहे थे। तमिलनाडु के चंद्रशेखर का छह दिन बार 58वां जन्मदिन था। उन्होंने ने 1988 से 1990 के बीच सात वनडे खेले थे। इस दौरान 88 रन बनाए। घरेलू टूर्नामेंट में वे काफी सफल रहे। उन्होंने 81 मैच में 4999 रन बनाए। इस दौैरान 237 रन उनका हाईएस्ट स्कोर था।

 

चंद्रशेखर ने 1988 में ईरानी ट्रोफी में 56 गेंदों पर 100 रन बनाए थे। यह घरेलू क्रिकेट में सबसे तेज शतक था। बाद में इस रिकॉर्ड को 2016 में ऋषभ पंत ने 2016 में 48 गेंदों पर शतक बनाकर तोड़ा। बीसीसीआई ने ट्वीट कर उनके निधन की जानकारी दी। अनिल कुंबले, सुरेश रैना, हरभजन सिंह, स्कॉट स्टाइरिस जैसे क्रिकेटर्स ने शोक जताया।

 

 

 

 

