भारत का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा:पूर्व इंग्लिश कप्तान ने कहा- कोहली के 3 टेस्ट नहीं खेलने से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए जीत आसान होगी

मेलबर्नएक घंटा पहले
विराट कोहली ने अब तक 86 टेस्ट में 7240 और 248 वनडे में 11867 रन बनाए हैं। उनके नाम 82 टी-20 में 2794 रन दर्ज हैं। -फाइल फोटो

भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर पहुंच चुकी है। कप्तान विराट कोहली जनवरी में पिता बन जाएंगे। इस कारण वे 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज में पहला मैच खेलने के बाद ही पैटरनिटी लीव पर चले जाएंगे। इस पर इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने कहा कि कोहली के सीरीज से हटने पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए बॉर्डर-गावस्कर सीरीज जीतना आसान हो जाएगा।

वॉन ने ट्वीट किया- विराट कोहली ऑस्ट्रेलिया में तीन टेस्ट नहीं खेल पाएंगे। उनके घर पहले बच्चे का जन्म होने वाला है। इसको लेकर उन्होंने सही फैसला किया, लेकिन इसका मतलब होगा कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया आसानी से सीरीज जीत लेगी।

कोहली डे-नाइट टेस्ट के बाद छुट्टी पर चले जाएंगे
भारत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टेस्ट से पहले तीन वनडे और इतने ही टी-20 की सीरीज भी खेलना है। कोहली इन दोनों सीरीज में मौजूद रहेंगे। इसके बाद भारतीय टीम सीरीज का पहला और विदेश में अपना पहला डे-नाइट टेस्ट खेलेगी। इसके बाद आखिरी कोहली छुट्टी पर चले जाएंगे।

डे-नाइट टेस्ट में 50% फैंस को एंट्री मिलेगी
डे-नाइट टेस्ट एडिलेड में होगा, जिसमें सरकार ने 50% दर्शकों को मैच देखने की मंजूरी दे दी। इस स्टेडियम की कैपेसिटी 54 हजार दर्शक की है। इसके बाद क्रिसमस वीक में होने वाले बॉक्सिंग डे-टेस्ट में 25 हजार फैन्स को एंट्री मिलेगी। इस स्टेडियम की दर्शक क्षमता एक लाख है। फैन्स की सुरक्षित एंट्री को लेकर विक्टोरियन गवर्नमेंट और मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट क्लब मिलकर कोविड सुरक्षा प्लान तैयार करेंगे।

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
