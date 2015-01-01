पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा बीच में छोड़ सकते हैं कोहली:जनवरी में पिता बनेंगे विराट; बीसीसीआई रोहित को टीम के साथ दौरे पर भेज सकता है

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
विराट और अनुष्का की शादी 11 दिसंबर 2017 को इटली में हुई थी। कोहली ने अगस्त में ट्वीट किया था- जनवरी 2021 में हम दो से तीन हो जाएंगे।

भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए 11 नवंबर को रवाना होने वाली है। न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली दौरे को बीच में छोड़ सकते हैं। वे जनवरी में पिता बनने वाले हैं। ऐसे में कोहली ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आखिरी दो टेस्ट से हट सकते हैं। वहीं, चोट के चलते टीम में सिलेक्ट नहीं हुए रोहित शर्मा को बीसीसीआई भारतीय टीम के साथ दौरे पर भेज सकती है।

बीसीसीआई के सीनियर अधिकारी ने न्यूज एजेंसी से कहा कि परिवार को हमेशा प्राथमिकता देनी चाहिए। बीसीसीआई भी हमेशा इसी बात का सपोर्ट करता है। यदि भारतीय कप्तान पैटरनिटी ब्रेक लेना चाहते हैं, तो वे सीरीज के शुरुआती दो मैच खेलकर लौट सकते हैं। टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 3-3 वनडे और टी-20 के बाद 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेलना है।

रोहित शर्मा भी दौरे के लिए रवाना हो सकते हैं
हैमस्ट्रिंग इंज्युरी के कारण आईपीएल में मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा कुछ मैच से बाहर हो गए थे। ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए उनका सिलेक्शन भी नहीं किया गया था। हालांकि अब वे फिट हो गए हैं और उन्होंने आईपीएल में 2 मैच भी खेल लिए हैं। ऐसे में उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि रोहित 11 नवंबर को ऑस्ट्रेलिया रवाना होने वाली भारतीय टीम के साथ चार्टर्ड फ्लाइट में बैठ सकते हैं। उन्हें शुरुआती वनडे सीरीज में आराम मिल सकता है। इसके बाद वे टी-20 और टेस्ट सीरीज खेल सकते हैं।

बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में 25,000 फैन्स को इंट्री

क्रिसमस के बाद पहले हफ्ते में बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट शुरू होगा। इसमें 25000 फैन्स मैच रोज मैच देख सकते हैं। इस स्टेडियम की दर्शक क्षमता एक लाख है। फैन्स की सुरक्षित एंट्री को लेकर विक्टोरियन गवर्नमेंट और मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट क्लब मिलकर कोविड सुरक्षा प्लान तैयार करेंगे।

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबोर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन

दौरे के लिए चयनित भारतीय टीम

टी-20 टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), शिखर धवन, केएल राहुल (उपकप्तान, विकेटकीपर), मयंक अग्रवाल, श्रेयस अय्यर, मनीष पांडेय, हार्दिक पंड्या, संजू सैमसन (विकेटकीपर), रविंद्र जडेजा, वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, युजवेंद्र चहल, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी, दीपक चाहर और वरुण चक्रवर्ती।

वन-डे टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), शुभमन गिल, शिखर धवन, केएल राहुल (उपकप्तान, विकेटकीपर), मनीष पांडे, श्रेयस अय्यर, हार्दिक पंड्या, मयंक अग्रवाल, रविंद्र जडेजा, युजवेंद्र चहल, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी और शार्दूल ठाकुर।

टेस्ट टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), मयंक अग्रवाल, केएल राहुल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, पृथ्वी शॉ, अजिंक्य रहाणे (उपकप्तान), हनुमा विहारी, शुभमन गिल, ऋद्धिमान साहा (विकेटकीपर), ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), आर अश्विन, रविंद्र जडेजा, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी, उमेश यादव और मोहम्मद सिराज।

ये भी साथ जाएंगे

टीम के साथ 4 एक्स्ट्रा बॉलर भी जाएंगे। इनमें कमलेश नागरकोटी, कार्तिक त्यागी, ईशान पोरेल और टी. नटराजन शामिल हैं।

