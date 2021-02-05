पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Virat Kohli Equals MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly Test Captaincy Record; After India Beat England By 317 Runs

विराट ने की धोनी की बराबरी:घर में भारत को 21वें टेस्ट में जीत दिलाई; विदेश में पहले ही तोड़ चुके हैं सौरभ गांगुली का रिकॉर्ड

चेन्नई44 मिनट पहले
भारतीय टीम ने दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में इंग्लैंड पर 317 रन से रिकॉर्ड जीत हासिल कर सीरीज को 1-1 से बराबरी पर ला दिया है। रन के लिहाज से यह भारत की इंग्लैंड पर अब तक की सबसे बड़ी जीत है। साथ ही यह विराट कोहली की कप्तानी में भारतीय टीम की ओवरऑल 34वीं और घरेलू मैदानों पर 21वीं जीत है। अब विराट ने घर में सबसे ज्यादा जीत हासिल करने के मामले में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी कर ली है।

धोनी को 30 और विराट को 28 मैच में मिली 21 जीत
धोनी ने भारतीय जमीन पर कुल 30 टेस्ट मैचों में टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी की है। इसमें उन्हें 21 जीत और 3 हार मिली। 6 टेस्ट ड्रॉ रहे। वहीं, विराट की कप्तानी में भारत ने घरेलू मैदानों पर 28 मैच खेले। इसमें 21 में जीत मिली। दो में हार का सामना करना पड़ा और 5 टेस्ट ड्रॉ रहे। ये दोनों अब भारत को भारत में सबसे ज्यादा जीत दिलाने के मामले में संयुक्त रूप से पहले स्थान पर आ गए हैं।

अगला टेस्ट जीते तो कर लेंगे स्टीव वॉ की बराबरी
अगर भारतीय टीम अहमदाबाद में होने वाला तीसरा टेस्ट मैच भी जीत लेती है तो विराट का घरेलू मैदानों पर रिकॉर्ड ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज स्टीव वॉ की बराबरी पर आ जाएगा। तब भारतीय मैदानों पर विराट के नाम 29 टेस्ट में 22 जीत हो जाएगी। दूसरी ओर स्टीव वॉ ने भी अपने घरेलू मैदानों (ऑस्ट्रेलिया में) में भी 29 में से 22 मैचों में जीत हासिल की थी।

विदेश में तोड़ चुके हैं सौरभ गांगुली का रिकॉर्ड
विराट पहले ही टेस्ट क्रिकेट में विदेशी जमीन पर भारत के सबसे सफल कप्तान बन चुके हैं। विदेश में उनकी कप्तानी में भारत ने 30 मैचों में से 13 में जीत हासिल की है। 12 में हार झेलनी पड़ी और पांच मैच ड्रॉ रहे। उनसे पहले यह रिकॉर्ड सौरभ गांगुली के नाम था। गांगुली ने विदेश में 28 मैचों में 11 में जीत हासिल की थी। 10 में हार झेलनी पड़ी थी और 7 ड्रॉ रहे थे।

सटीक स्ट्रैटिजी से इंग्लैंड को रोका
इस टेस्ट मैच में विराट कोहली की कप्तानी शानदार रही। भारतीय स्पिनरों ने इस मैच में पिछले टेस्ट की तुलना में तेज गेंदें फेंकी। फील्ड प्लेसमेंट भी ऐसी रही कि इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाज ज्यादा स्वीप शॉट नहीं खेल सके। इस टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाज स्वीप खेलते हुए सिर्फ 49 रन बना सके जबकि ऐसी कोशिश में उसके 6 विकेट गिरे। पिछले टेस्ट में इंग्लिश बल्लेबाजों ने स्वीप शॉट पर 155 रन बनाए थे। वह भी सिर्फ चार विकेट खोकर।

35 साल बाद दो पारी मिलाकर भी 300 रन नहीं बना सका इंग्लैंड
यह विराट कोहली की कप्तानी का कमाल कहा जाएगा कि इंग्लैंड की टीम इस टेस्ट मैच में दो पारी मिलाकर भी 300 रन नहीं बना सकी। 35 साल बाद इंग्लैंड की टीम भारत के खिलाफ किसी टेस्ट मैच में दो पारी मिलाकर 300 रन नहीं बना सकी है। आखिरी बार ऐसा 1986 में हुआ था। तब हेंडिंग्ले में भारत के खिलाफ इंग्लैंड ने पहली पारी में 102 और दूसरी में 128 रन ही बना सकी थी।

