विराट के बिना भारत कमजोर:क्लार्क बोले- पैटरनिटी लीव से पहले विराट शतक नहीं लगा पाए, तो भारत 4-0 से हारेगा टेस्ट सीरीज

सिडनीएक घंटा पहले
पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान माइकल क्लार्क ने कहा कि विराट कोहली के बिना टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ ऑस्ट्रेलिया मजबूत नजर आएगी।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर गई टीम इंडिया 27 नवंबर को वन-डे मैच से अपने अभियान की शुरुआत करेगी। इससे पहले पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान माइकल क्लार्क ने कहा कि अगर भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली दौरा छोड़ने से पहले शतक नहीं लगाते, तो भारत को टेस्ट सीरीज में 4-0 की हार झेलनी पड़ेगी।

कोहली ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहला टेस्ट मैच के खेलने के बाद अपने पहले बच्चे के जन्म के लिए भारत वापस लौटेंगे। इससे पहले वे 3 मैच की वन-डे और टी-20 सीरीज में शिरकत करते दिखाई देंगे।

जीत से ही टेस्ट की राह होगी आसान
क्लार्क ने मंगलवार को कहा कि वन-डे और टी-20 में विराट को अपने प्रदर्शन से टीम लीड करना होगा, ताकि टीम इंडिया को मोमैंटम मिल सके। अगर टीम इंडिया लिमिटेड ओवर क्रिकेट में सफल नहीं हुई, तो आगे उनके लिए मुश्किलें और बढ़ जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा हुआ, तो भारत को टेस्ट सीरीज में करारी हार झेलनी पड़ सकती है। मुझे लगता है कि ऐसे हालात में टीम इंडिया पर 4-0 से सीरीज हारने का खतरा मंडराने लगेगा।

बुमराह पर रहेगी जिम्मेदारी
क्लार्क ने कहा कि वर्ल्ड की 2 बेस्ट टीमों के बीच होने मुकाबले में विराट के अलावा तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह पर सभी की निगाहें रहेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि विराट की तरह बुमराह को भी आक्रामक खेल दिखाकर मेजबान टीम पर दबाव बनाना होगा। बुमराह लिमिटेड ओवर क्रिकेट में दुनिया के वर्ल्ड के नंबर-1 बॉलर है। साथ टेस्ट में उनकी सफलता भरी किसी से छिपी नहीं हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि बुमराह के पास गति है। उनका एक्शन सबसे अलग है। इसलिए उन्हें एक टोन सेट करनी होगी, जिससे बाकी गेंदबाज उससे प्रेरित हों और टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ जीत दिला सकें।

विराट के बिना भारत कमजोर
उन्होंने कहा कि डेविड वॉर्नर और स्मिथ के खिलाफ बुमराह सफल हो सकते हैं। वॉर्नर के खिलाफ वे अच्छे दिखते हैं। वहीं, स्मिथ को भी उन्होंने शॉर्ट बॉल पर काफी परेशान किया है। ऐसे में भारत के 2 अहम खिलाड़ी कोहली-बुमराह और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के वॉर्नर-स्मिथ के बीच मुकाबला दिलचस्प हो सकता है।

वन-डे मैचों से होगी दौरे की शुरुआत
ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की शुरुआत वनडे सीरीज से होगी। पहले दो वन-डे मैच सिडनी में 27 और 29 नवंबर को खेले जाएंगे। फाइनल मुकाबला कैनबरा में 2 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। टी-20 सीरीज सिडनी और कैनबरा में ही खेली जाएगी। पहला टी-20 मैच 4 दिसंबर को कैनबरा में होगा। उसके बाद टीम सिडनी लौटेगी। वहां बचे हुए दो मैच खेले जाएंगे।

17 दिसंबर से खेले जाएंगे टेस्ट मैच
दोनों टीमों के बीच पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में डे-नाइट होगा। यह 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। दूसरा टेस्ट मेलबर्न में 26 से 30 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। तीसरा टेस्ट सिडनी में 7 से 11 जनवरी और चौथा टेस्ट मैच ब्रिस्बेन में 15-19 जनवरी तक होगा।

भारत ने 2018-19 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 2-1 से हराया था
विराट कोहली की कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने 2018-19 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को टेस्ट सीरीज में 2-1 से हराया था। भारत यह कारनामा करने वाला एशिया का पहला देश है। बुमराह भारत के अहम गेंदबाज साबित हुए थे। उन्होंने 21 विकेट लिए थे।

