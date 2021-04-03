पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोहली की ब्रैंड वैल्यू सबसे ज्यादा:1733 करोड़ रुपए वैल्यू के साथ लगातार चौथी बार देश के नंबर-1 सेलिब्रिटी बने, अक्षय से 866 करोड़ अधिक

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
कोहली के पोर्टफोलियो में फिलाहल 30 से ज्यादा ब्रांड हैं। उनके ब्रांड वैल्यू में कोई कमी नहीं हुई है और वे 4 साल से लगातार कई ब्रांड के पसंद बने हुए हैं। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
कोहली के पोर्टफोलियो में फिलाहल 30 से ज्यादा ब्रांड हैं। उनके ब्रांड वैल्यू में कोई कमी नहीं हुई है और वे 4 साल से लगातार कई ब्रांड के पसंद बने हुए हैं। (फाइल फोटो)

डफ एंड फेल्प्स ने 2020 में इंडिया के मोस्ट वैल्यूड सेलिब्रिटी की लिस्ट जारी की है। इसमें भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्तान विराट कोहली ने लगातार चौथी बार टॉप पर अपने जगह पक्की की। कोहली का ब्रांड वैल्यू 237.7 मिलियन यूएस डॉलर (करीब 1733 करोड़ रुपए) है।

डफ एंड फेल्प्स ने इस रिपोर्ट को 'इम्ब्रेसिंग द न्यू नॉर्मल' नाम दिया है। रिपोर्ट में टॉप-10 लिस्ट में कोहली इकलौते खिलाड़ी हैं। बाकी 9 सेलिब्स फिल्म जगत से जुड़े हुए हैं। इसमें से 2 महिला अभिनेत्री हैं।

कोहली भारत के सबसे बड़े ब्रांड हैं
कोहली के पोर्टफोलियो में फिलाहल 30 ब्रांड हैं। उनके ब्रांड वैल्यू में कोई कमी नहीं हुई है और वे 4 साल से लगातार कई ब्रांड के पसंद बने हुए हैं। जबकि, उनके अलावा टॉप-20 सेलिब्स के ब्रांड वैल्यू में 5% यानी 1 बिलियन डॉलर (7292 करोड़ रुपए) की कमी आई है।

अक्षय दूसरे और रणवीर तीसरे नंबर पर
बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार अक्षय कुमार 118.9 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 867 करोड़ रुपए) के साथ मोस्ट वैल्यूड सेलिब्स में दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। उनके ब्रांड वैल्यू में भी 13.8% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। जबकि, रणवीर सिंह लगातार दूसरे साल अपने तीसरे पोजिशन पर बने हुए हैं। उनकी ब्रांड वैल्यू 102.9 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 750 करोड़ रुपए) है।

शाहरुख चौथे और दीपिका पांचवें नंबर पर
शाहरुख खान 51.1 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 372 करोड़ रुपए) के साथ चौथे स्थान पर हैं। वहीं, दीपिका पादुकोण का ब्रांड वैल्यू घट गया है। वे 50.4 (करीब 367 करोड़ रुपए) मिलियन डॉलर के तीसरे से पांचवें स्थान पर पहुंच गई हैं। आलिया भट्ट 48 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 349 करोड़ रुपए) ब्रांड वैल्यू के साथ छठे स्थान पर हैं।

प्रोडक्ट इंडोर्समेंट पोर्टफोलियो के आधार पर रिपोर्ट तैयार
इस रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ब्रांड वैल्यू को सेलिब्स के प्रोडक्ट इंडोर्समेंट पोर्टफोलियो और रिलेटिव सोशल मीडिया प्रेजेंस के आधार पर तैयार किया गया है। इस रिपोर्ट में सेलिब्स के ब्रांड वैल्यू पर कोरोना के प्रभाव और सेलिब्रिटी इंडोर्समेंट स्पेस दोनों को ध्यान में रखकर तैयार किया गया है।

