ICC अवॉर्ड:कोहली पांच बड़े सम्मान के लिए नामित;धोनी और रोहित का वनडे के लिए शामिल

दुबई42 मिनट पहले
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में नंबर-2 और वनडे रैंकिंग में नंबर-1 पर काबिज हैं।- फाइल फोटो

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली को ICC प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड और स्प्रिट ऑफ क्रिकेट अवॉर्ड ऑफ द डिकेड के अलावा तीनों फॉर्मेट के लिए नामित किया गया है। जबकि वनडे के वाइस कैप्टन रोहित शर्मा को वनडे और टी-20 के लिए नामित किया गया है। मंगलवार को ICC ने सभी कैटेगरी के लिए नामित खिलाड़ियों के नामों की घोषणा कर दी है। विजेता खिलाड़ियों के नामों की ऐलान खिलाड़ियों को मिलने वाले वोट के आधार पर किया जाएगा।

ICC प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड में कोहली के अलावा भारत के ऑफ स्पिनर आर अश्विन को नामित किया गया है। इनके अलावा इस कैटेगरी में जो रूट (इंग्लैंड), केन विलियम्सन(न्यूजीलैंड), स्टीव स्मिथ (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), एबी डिविलियर्स (साउथ अफ्रीका) और कुमार संगकारा (श्रीलंका ) शामिल हैं।

महिलाओं के ICC प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड के लिए मेग लेनिंग (ऑस्ट्रेलिया) एलेसी पेरी (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), सुजी बेट्स(न्यूजीलैंड),स्टेफनी टेलर (वेस्टइंडीज), मिताली राज(इंडिया) और झूलन गोस्वामी का नाम शामिल किया गया है।

वनडे प्लेयर ऑफ डिकेड में इंडिया की ओर से कोहली और रोहित शर्मा के अलावा महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का नाम नामित किया गया है। इनके अलावा लसिथ मलिंगा (श्रीलंका), मिचेल स्टार्क, एबी डिविलियर्स (साउथ अफ्रीका), कुमार संगाकारा का नाम नामित किया गया है।

वनडे में एलेसी पेरी (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), मेग लेनिंग (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), सुजी बेट्स(न्यूजीलैंड),स्टेफनी टेलर(वेस्टइंडीज), मिताली राज(इंडिया), शराह टेलर(इंग्लैंड) का नाम नामित किया गया है।

टेस्ट प्लेयर ऑफ डिकेड में विराट के अलावा रूट (इंग्लैंड), विलियम्सन(न्यूजीलैंड), स्मिथ (ऑस्ट्रेलिया) जेम्स एंडरसन (इंग्लैंड), रंगना हेराथ (श्रीलंका) और याशिर शाह (पाकिस्तान) का नाम शामिल है।

मेन्स के टी-20 प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड में कोहली के अलावा राशिद खान(अफगानिस्तान), इमरान ताहिर(साउथ अफ्रीका), एरॉन फिंच (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), मलिंगा (श्रीलंका), क्रिस गेल (वेस्टइंडीज), रोहित शर्मा (इंडिया) का नाम शामिल है।

वुमेन टी-20 प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड में लेनिंग (ऑस्ट्रेलिया) सोफी डिवाइन(न्यूजीलैंड),एलेसी पेरी (ऑस्ट्रेलिया),डिएंड्रा डॉटिन (वेस्टइंडीज), एलिसा हेली (ऑस्ट्रेलिया)और अन्य श्रुबसोले (इंग्लैंड)शामिल हैं।

ICC स्प्रिट ऑफ क्रिकेट अवॉर्ड ऑफ द डिकेड में कोहली के अलावा विलियम्सन(न्यूजीलैंड), ब्रैंडन मैक्कुलम(न्यूजीलैंड), पाकिस्तान मिस्बाह उल हक (पाकिस्तान), एमएस धोनी , अन्या श्रुबसोले(इंग्लैंड), कैथरीन ब्रंट(इंग्लैंड),महेला जयर्वधने(श्रीलंका), डेनियल विटोरी (न्यूजीलैंड) शामिल हैं।

