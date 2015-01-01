पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोहली के हटने पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया भारी:सचिन के बाद विराट दूसरे भारतीय, जिन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ उसी के घर में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाए

मेलबर्न2 घंटे पहले
भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर पहुंच चुकी है। यहां दोनों टीमों के बीच 3 वनडे, 3 टी-20 और 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेली जाएगी। वहीं, भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर चले जाएंगे। वे जनवरी में पिता बन जाएंगे। ऐसे में इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन समेत कई दिग्गजों का मानना है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया का पलड़ा भारी हो जाएगा।

यदि आंकड़ों को देखें तो यह सही भी लगता है, क्योंकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ उसी के घर में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले भारतीयों में सचिन तेंदुलकर के बाद विराट कोहली दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। सचिन ने 20 टेस्ट की 38 पारियों में 53.20 की औसत से 1809 रन बनाए हैं। वहीं, कोहली ने 12 टेस्ट की 23 पारी में 1274 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उनका औसत 55.39 का रहा।

बतौर भारतीय कप्तान ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कोहली टॉप स्कोरर
वहीं, बतौर भारतीय कप्तान कोहली ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सबसे ज्यादा 731 रन बनाए हैं। इस मामले में भी उन्होंने सचिन, सौरव गांगुली और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जैसे दिग्गजों को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है। धोनी ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 5 टेस्ट की 10 पारियों में 21.25 की औसत से 170 रन बनाए हैं। वे टॉप स्कोरर में 7वें नंबर पर हैं। उनसे आगे अनिल कुंबले हैं, जिन्होंने धोनी से एक टेस्ट कम खेलकर 29.83 की औसत से 179 रन बनाए हैं।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कोहली ने बतौर कप्तान पहले ही टेस्ट में 2 शतक जड़े
भारतीय कप्तान कोहली ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 6 टेस्ट खेले, जिसकी 11 पारियों में 731 रन बनाए। इस दौरान उन्होंने 4 शतक भी जड़े। कोहली ने बतौर कप्तान पहले ही टेस्ट की दोनों पारियों में शतक लगाया था। दिसंबर 2014 के एडिलेड टेस्ट में कप्तान कोहली ने 115 और 141 रन की पारी खेली।

भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सिर्फ 7 टेस्ट जीत सकी
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच अब तक 98 टेस्ट खेले गए हैं। इसमें टीम इंडिया ने 28 मैच जीते और 42 हारे हैं। एक मुकाबला टाई और 27 टेस्ट ड्रॉ खेले गए हैं। टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया से उसके घर में 48 टेस्ट खेले, जिसमें से 7 जीते और 29 हारे हैं। 12 टेस्ट ड्रॉ खेले गए।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारत ने सिर्फ 1 टेस्ट सीरीज जीती
दोनों टीम के बीच अब तक 26 टेस्ट सीरीज खेली गईं। इसमें टीम इंडिया ने 9 सीरीज जीतीं और 12 हारी हैं। 5 सीरीज ड्रॉ खेली गईं। टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया से उसके घर में 12 टेस्ट सीरीज खेलीं, जिसमें से सिर्फ 1 सीरीज जीती और 8 हारी हैं। 3 टेस्ट सीरीज ड्रॉ खेली गईं। टीम इंडिया ने यह सीरीज दिसंबर 2018 में जीती थी।

डे-नाइट टेस्ट में 50% फैंस को एंट्री मिलेगी

टेस्ट सीरीज की शुरुआत 17 दिसंबर को एडिलेड में डे-नाइट मैच से होगी, जिसमें सरकार ने 50% दर्शकों को मैच देखने की मंजूरी दे दी। इस स्टेडियम की कैपेसिटी 54 हजार दर्शक की है। इसके बाद क्रिसमस वीक में होने वाले बॉक्सिंग डे-टेस्ट में 25 हजार फैन्स को एंट्री मिलेगी। इस स्टेडियम की दर्शक क्षमता एक लाख है। फैन्स की सुरक्षित एंट्री को लेकर विक्टोरियन गवर्नमेंट और मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट क्लब मिलकर कोविड सुरक्षा प्लान तैयार करेंगे।

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
