विराट तोड़ेंगे सोबर्स और पोंटिंग का रिकॉर्ड:टेस्ट सीरीज में 186 रन बनाते ही इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टॉप-4 कप्तानों में शामिल हो जाएंगे

चेन्नईएक घंटा पहले
कप्तान बनने के बाद विराट ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट में 4 शतक जमाए हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 5 फरवरी से शुरू हो रही टेस्ट सीरीज में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ सकते हैं। अगर वे 186 रन बना लेते हैं तो इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट क्रिकेट में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले कप्तानों की लिस्ट में वेस्टइंडीज के गैरी सोबर्स और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के रिकी पोंटिंग को पीछे छोड़ देंगे।

अब तक 10 टेस्ट में 1248 रन बनाए हैं
विराट कोहली ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ अब तक 10 टेस्ट मैचों में कप्तानी की है। इनमें उन्होंने 78 की औसत से 1248 रन बनाए हैं। इनमें चार शतक शामिल हैं। विराट अभी इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले कप्तानों में सातवें स्थान पर हैं। 186 रन बनाते ही वे चौथे स्थान पर पहुंच जाएंगे।

सोबर्स ने 1417 और पोंटिंग ने 1433 रन बनाए हैं
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ कप्तान के तौर पर सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाजों में पोंटिंग चौथे, सोबर्स पांचवें और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के हर्बी टेलर छठे स्थान पर हैं। पोंटिंग ने 1433, सोबर्स ने 1417 और टेलर ने 1287 रन बनाए हैं।

डॉन ब्रैडमैन हैं नंबर-1 कप्तान
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज प्लेयर डॉन ब्रैडमैन इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले कप्तान हैं। ब्रैडमैन ने कप्तान के दौर पर इस प्रतिद्वंद्वी के खिलाफ 19 टेस्ट मैचों में 90.07 की औसत से 2432 रन बनाए हैं। इसमें 10 शतक और 6 अर्धशतक शामिल हैं। 2276 रन बनाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ही एलन बॉर्डर दूसरे और 2051 रन बनाकर साउथ अफ्रीका के ग्रीम स्मिथ तीसरे स्थान पर हैं।

भारतीय कप्तानों में धोनी का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा था
विराट इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले भारतीय कप्तान हैं। उन्होंने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को पीछे छोड़ यह रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया था। धोनी ने कप्तानी करते हुए इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 15 टेस्ट में 842 रन बनाए थे। धोनी ने सुनील गावस्कर का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा था। गावस्कर ने 14 मैचों में 714 रन बनाए थे।

कप्तान बनने के बाद चार गुना बेहतर हुआ रिकॉर्ड
दुनिया के बहुत से बल्लेबाज ऐसे हुए जिनका रिकॉर्ड कप्तान बनने के बाद कमजोर हुआ। लेकिन, विराट के साथ ऐसी बात नहीं है। कप्तान बनने के बाद उनकी बल्लेबाजी और भी दमदार हो गई। कप्तान बनने के बाद इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ उनका परफॉर्मेंस करीब चार गुना बेहतर हो गया। विराट ने कप्तान बनने से पहले इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ नौ टेस्ट में 20 की औसत से रन बनाए थे। लेकिन, कप्तान बनने के बाद 78 की औसत से रन बनाने लगे।

