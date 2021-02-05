पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रूट के बाएं पैर में खिंचाव:दर्द से कराहते हुए जमीन पर गिरे इंग्लिश कैप्टन, कोहली ने पास जाकर खुद स्ट्रेचिंग कराई

चेन्नईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच चेन्नई में खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्ट के पहले दिन जो रूट ने शानदार शतक लगाया। मैच के दौरान ही उनके बाएं पैर में खिंचाव आया और वे दर्द से कराहते हुए जमीन पर गिर गए। इसके बाद भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने खेल भावना का परिचय देते हुए खुद से रूट की स्ट्रेचिंग कराई।

स्लॉग स्वीप लगाते वक्त रूट को आया क्रैंप
इंग्लैंड की पारी के 87वें ओवर में रूट ने रविचंद्रन अश्विन की बॉल पर स्लॉग स्वीप खेला। स्वीप के बाद बाएं पैर में दर्द के कारण वे परेशानी में नजर आए। रूट ने ड्रेसिंग रूम की तरफ इशारा कर फिजियो को भेजने का इशारा किया। हालांकि, कोहली फिजियो से पहले रूट की मदद करने पहुंच गए।

कोहली ने रूट के पैर की स्ट्रेचिंग कराई
कोहली ने जो रूट के बाएं पैर की स्ट्रेचिंग कराई। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है। इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट बोर्ड के साथ-साथ क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भी इस वीडियो को शेयर किया।

2016 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान आमिर (बाएं) को बैट गिफ्ट करते विराट कोहली।
2016 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान आमिर (बाएं) को बैट गिफ्ट करते विराट कोहली।

कोहली ने आमिर को बैट गिफ्ट किया था
विराट इससे पहले भी कई बार दरियादिली दिखा चुके हैं। 2016 में टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान पाकिस्तान से मुकाबले से पहले विराट कोहली ने तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद आमिर को बैट गिफ्ट किया था। इसके बाद आमिर कई बार कोहली की तारीफ और उन्हें थैंक्यू कह चुके हैं। वहीं,कोहली ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टीव स्मिथ को भी दर्शकों से बचाया था।

कोहली ने दर्शकों को स्मिथ के खिलाफ हूटिंग करने से रोका
दरअसल, स्मिथ इंग्लैंड में 2019 में हुए वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेलने पहुंचे थे। वे 'सेंडपेपर कांड' के लिए 1 साल का बैन झेलकर क्रिकेट में वापसी कर रहे थे। लीग राउंड में भारत के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान स्मिथ बाउंड्री के पास फील्डिंग कर रहे थे। उस वक्त कुछ फैन्स ने स्मिथ के खिलाफ हूटिंग की। कोहली को जब इस बात का पता चला, तो उन्होंने फैंस से ऐसा नहीं करने को कहा। इसके बाद स्मिथ ने कोहली को थैंक्यू भी कहा था।

2019 वर्ल्ड कप में भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया मैच के बाद स्मिथ ने कोहली को थैंक्यू कहा था।
2019 वर्ल्ड कप में भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया मैच के बाद स्मिथ ने कोहली को थैंक्यू कहा था।

रूट ने टेस्ट करियर की 20वीं सेंचुरी लगाई
भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच चेन्नई में पहला टेस्ट खेला जा रहा है। पहले दिन का खेल समाप्त होने तक इंग्लैंड ने 3 विकेट पर 263 रन बनाए। दिन के आखिरी ओवर में जसप्रीत बुमराह ने डॉमनिक सिबली को LBW किया। वे 87 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। कप्तान जो रूट 128 रन बनाकर नाबाद पवेलियन लौटे। रूट ने टेस्ट करियर की 20वीं सेंचुरी लगाई।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रियांक-शजा ने की शादी, कपल को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे शक्ति, अनिल, सनी समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें