पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • WBBL 2020, Schedule For WBBL 6 Finals Series Confirmed, Melbourne Stars, Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder And Perth Scorchers

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वुमन्स बिग बैश लीग:टूर्नामेंट का सेमी फाइनल 25 और 26 नवंबर को, खिताबी मुकाबला 28 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा

सिडनी21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन ब्रिस्बेन हीट का मुकाबला 26 नवंबर को दूसरा सेमी फाइनल में सिडनी थंडर के साथ होगा। (फाइल फोटो)

वुमन्स बिग बैश लीग ( WBBL) के 6वें संस्करण की फाइनल्स सीरीज का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया है। मेलबर्न स्टार्स, ब्रिस्बेन हीट, सिडनी थंडर और पर्थ स्कॉचर्स की टीम प्राइम टाइम में खेलते हुए नजर आएंगी। टूर्नामेंट का सेमी फाइनल 25 और 26 नवंबर में खेला जाएगा। दोनों मुकाबलों के विजेता के बीच फाइनल 28 नवंबर होगा। सभी मुकाबले नॉर्थ सिडनी ओवल में होंगे।

मेलबर्न स्टार्स और पर्थ स्कॉचर्स के बीच पहला सेमी फाइनल
WBBL की पॉइंट्स टेबल में टॉप पर रहने वाली मेग लैनिंग्स की मेलबर्न स्टार्स का मुकाबला पहले सेमी फाइनल में सोफी डिवाइन की पर्थ स्कॉचर्स से बुधवार को होगा। वहीं, ब्रिस्बेन हीट और सिडनी थंडर के बीच दूसरा सेमी फाइनल मुकाबला गुरुवार को खेला जाएगा।

मैचतारीखटीम
पहला सेमी फाइनल25 नवंबरमेलबर्न स्टार्स vs पर्थ स्कॉचर्स
दूसरा सेमी फाइनल26 नवंबरब्रिस्बेन हीट vs सिडनी थंडर
फाइनल28 नवंबरदोनों सेमी फाइनल की विजेता के बीच मुकाबला

प्राइम टाइम में होंगे मुकाबले
बिग बैश लीग के हेड एलिस्टेयर डॉबसन ने कहा कि WBBL की फाइनल्स सीरीज को प्राइम टाइम में कराने के फैसले से महिला क्रिकेट को बढ़ावा देने में मदद मिलेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि लीग के सफलतापूर्वक आयोजन में क्लब और न्यू साउथ वेल्स सरकार का अहम योगदान रहा है।

WBBL की विजेता टीमें

सीजनविनरजीत का अंतररनर-अप
2015सिडनी थंडर3 विकेटसिडनी सिक्सर्स
2016सिडनी सिक्सर्स7 रनपर्थ स्कॉचर्स
2017सिडनी सिक्सर्स9 विकेटपर्थ स्कॉचर्स
2018ब्रिस्बेन हीट3 विकेटसिडनी सिक्सर्स
2019ब्रिस्बेन हीट6 विकेटएडिलेड स्ट्राइकर्स
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारती और पति हर्ष को NDPS कोर्ट ने 4 दिसंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा, जमानत पर कल सुनवाई - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें