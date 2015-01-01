पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेस्ट इंडीज का बांग्लादेश दौरा:कोरोना की वजह से 3 की बजाए 2 टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज कराने पर विचार, जनवरी में होना है दौरा

ढाका20 मिनट पहले
फिलहाल वेस्टइंडीज 3 टी-20 और 2 टेस्ट मैच की शृंखला खेलने के लिए न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर है। (फाइल फोटो)

वेस्ट इंडीज को अगले साल जनवरी में बांग्लादेश के दौरे पर जाना है। कोरोना की चुनौतियों को देखते हुए दोनों देशों के बीच होने वाली 3 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज को 2 मैचों की सीरीज में बदला जा सकता है। क्रिकेट वेस्ट इंडीज (CWI) ने सोमवार को बताया कि इस बारे में बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट बोर्ड से बात चल रही है।

सीरीज वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप का हिस्सा
आईसीसी के फ्यूचर टूर प्रोग्राम के मुताबिक, यह दौरा जनवरी 2021 में होना हैं। दोनों टीमें तीन टेस्ट, तीन वन-डे और दो टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलेंगी। टेस्ट सीरीज विश्व चैम्पियनशिप का हिस्सा है, जिसका फाइनल जून 2021 में खेला जाएगा।

CWI के अध्यक्ष रिकी स्केरिट ने ईएसपीएनक्रिकइंफो से कहा कि तीन से दो टेस्ट मैच करने का विकल्प है, लेकिन इस पर अभी अंतिम फैसला नहीं लिया गया है। उसे अगले कुछ दिनों में तय कर लिया जाएगा।

बांग्लादेश में अपने सबसे अच्छी टीम भेजना चाहते : स्केरिट
उन्होंने कहा कि समस्या यह है कि हमें इसे सभी तरह से देखना है, इसमें कोविड-19, कार्यक्रम और कॉस्ट शामिल है। इस समय कोविड-19 ने विश्व क्रिकेट पर जो दबाव बनाया है, वह रेवेन्यू के लिए काफी अहम है। हम बांग्लादेश आना चाहते हैं क्योंकि हम संबंधों और द्विपक्षीय करार का सम्मान करते हैं। रिकी ने हालांकि कहा कि वह बांग्लादेश में अपने सबसे अच्छी टीम भेजना चाहते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि मैं आपको इस बात का आश्वासन देना चाहता हूं कि हम किसी भी दौरे पर अपनी उपलब्ध सबसे अच्छी टीम भेजना चाहते हैं, जिसमें बांग्लादेश भी शामिल हैं। हम मानते हैं कि बांग्लादेश का दौरा हमेशा चुनौतीपूर्ण होता है क्योंकि वहां का माहौल हमारी स्थितियों से काफी अलग होता है।

फिलहाल न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर है टीम
वेस्टइंडीज 3 टी-20 और 2 टेस्ट मैच की शृंखला खेलने के लिए न्यूजीलैंड पहुंच चुकी है। फिलहाल दोनों टीमें क्वारैंटाइन में हैं। दोनों के बीच पहला टी-20 27 नवंबर को ऑकलैंड में, 29 और 30 नवंबर को दूसरा और तीसरा टी-20 माउंट मउंगानुई में खेला जाएगा। इसके बाद दोनों के बीच पहला टेस्ट मैच 3 दिसंबर से ऑकलैंड और दूसरा टेस्ट मैच 11 दिसंबर से वेलिंगटन में खेला जाएगा।

