वेस्टइंडीज का बांग्लादेश दौरा:इंडीज अगले महीने मेहमान टीम के खिलाफ दो टेस्ट और तीन वनडे मैच की सीरीज खेलेगी

ढाका11 मिनट पहले
वेस्टइंडीज और बांग्लादेश (फाइल फोटो)

वेस्टइंडीज की टीम अगले महीने बांग्लादेश का दौरा करेगी। क्रिकेट वेस्टइंडीज ने दौरे की शेड्यूल को जारी कर दी है। वेस्टइंडीज की टीम मेहमान टीम के खिलाफ 3 वनडे और दो टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज खेलेगी।

वेस्टइंडीज टीम तीन वनडे मैचों की सीरीज शुरुआत 20 जनवरी को ढाका से करेगी। जबकि वनडे सीरीज का फाइनल मैच 25 जनवरी को चटग्राम में खेला जाएगा। वहीं दो टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मैच भी चटग्राम में 3 फरवरी से शुरु होगा। वहीं अंतिम टेस्ट मैच 11 फरवरी से ढाका में खेला जाएगा।

वेस्टइंडीज क्रिकेट बोर्ड(CWI) की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि टूर की मंजूरी CWI की मेडिकल एडवाइजरी कमेटी और सिक्युरिटी मैनेजर पॉल स्लोवे की सिफारिश के बाद दिया गया है। बयान में कहा गया है कि दोनों देशों की क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने खिलाड़ियों की स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखकर यह फैसला लिया है। कोरोना वायरस के बीच बांग्लादेश में किसी देश का पहला दौरा है।

वेस्टइंडीज और बांग्लादेश के बीच वनडे मैच का शेड्यूल

मैचडेटजगह
1st ODI20 जनवरीढाका
2nd ODI22 जनवरीढाका
3rd ODI25 जनवरीचटोग्राम

वेस्टइंडीज और बांग्लादेश के बीच टेस्ट मैच का शेड्यूल

मैचडेटजगह
1st Test3-7 फरवरीचटोग्राम
2nd Test11-15 फरवरीढाका
