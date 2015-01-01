पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  World Test Championship; Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, England, Team India Needs 150 Points To Play In The Top 2, Playing 8 Matches.

एनालिसिस:वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल की रेस में 3 टीमें; टीम इंडिया को टॉप-2 में जगह पक्की करने के लिए 150 पॉइंट की जरूरत, 8 मुकाबले खेलने हैं

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टीम इंडिया ICC टेस्ट वर्ल्ड रैकिंग में नंबर 2 पर है। पहले नंबर पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया और तीसरे नंबर पर न्यूजीलैंड है। (फाइल फोटो)

पहले वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल अगले साल खेला जाना है। न्यूजीलैंड ने विंडीज के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज 2-0 से जीतकर खुद को फाइनल की रेस में खड़ा कर लिया है। टीम इंडिया को अभी 2 सीरीज में कुल 8 मुकाबले खेलने हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया से 4 मैचों की सीरीज 17 दिसंबर से शुरू हो रही है। न्यूजीलैंड को अंतिम टेस्ट सीरीज घर में पाक के खिलाफ खेलनी है। यदि न्यूजीलैंड की टीम सीरीज 2-0 से जीत लेती है तो इससे टीम इंडिया के लिए परेशानी हो सकती है। ऐसे में टीम इंडिया को टॉप-2 में जगह पक्की करने के लिए 8 में 5 मुकाबले जीतने होंगे।
टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एक मैच जीतना ही होगा
भारत का औसत पॉइंट 75, न्यूजीलैंड का 62.50 है। यदि न्यूजीलैंड की टीम पाक से सीरीज 2-0 से जीत लेती है तो उसका औसत 70 हो जाएगा। ऐसे में टीम इंडिया को 70 से अधिक औसत के लिए 150 पॉइंट की जरूरत होगी। यानी 5 मैच जीतने होंगे। टीम चार जीत और 3 ड्रॉ करके भी 150 पॉइंट हासिल कर लेगी। ऐसे में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एक मैच जीतना अहम रहेगा।
ऑस्ट्रेलिया 3-1 से जीता तो राह आसान, अभी टॉप पर
ऑस्ट्रेलिया यदि भारत के खिलाफ चार मैचों की सीरीज 3-1 से जीत लेता है और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ अंतिम सीरीज 1-1 से ड्रॉ भी रहती है तो वह टॉप-2 में रहेगी। लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा नजर न्यूजीलैंड और पाक के बीच 26 दिसंबर से शुरू हो सीरीज पर है।

वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप का टेबल: टॉप-5 टीमें

टीमपॉइंटऔसत पॉइंट
ऑस्ट्रेलिया29682.2
भारत36075.0
न्यूजीलैंड300

62.5
इंग्लैंड29260.8
पाकिस्तान16639.5

