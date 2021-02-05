पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • WTC World Ranking Update; India Vs England | World Test Championship WTC Points Table Latest Update After India Vs 2nd Test At Chennai

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप में दावेदारी बरकरार:भारत को फाइनल में पहुंचना है तो अगले 2 टेस्ट में कम से कम एक जीत और एक ड्रॉ जरूरी

दुबई18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत ने दूसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड को 317 रन से हरा दिया। इसके साथ ही भारतीय टीम ने ICC टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंचने की अपनी दावेदारी कायम रखी है। भारत अब फाइनल में पहुंचने की होड़ में न्यूजीलैंड के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं, इंग्लैंड की टीम चौथे नंबर पर फिसल गई है। न्यूजीलैंड पहले ही फाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की कर चुका है।

भारत को 2-1 से जीत की दरकार
भारत को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए इस सीरीज में कम से कम 2-1 से जीत हासिल करने की जरूरत है। अभी दोनों टीमों 1-1 की बराबरी पर हैं। यानी आखिरी दो टेस्ट में भारत को कम से कम एक जीत और एक ड्रॉ की जरूरत होगी। दोनों मैच जीतने पर भारत और भी बेहतर स्थिति के साथ फाइनल में पहुंचेगा, लेकिन अगर दोनों टेस्ट ड्रॉ होते हैं या एक में भी भारत को हार मिलती है तो फाइनल खेलने का सपना अधूरा रह जाएगा।

इंग्लैंड को जीतने होंगे दोनों टेस्ट
अगर इंग्लैंड की टीम को टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंचना है तो उसे इस सीरीज के बचे हुए दोनों मुकाबले जीतने होंगे। सीरीज शुरू होने से पहले इंग्लैंड को फाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए 4-0, 3-0 या 3-1 से जीत की जरूरत थी, लेकिन अब पहले दो विकल्प खत्म हो गए हैं।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया भी फाइनल में पहुंच सकता है
भारत-इंग्लैंड सीरीज के कुछ नतीजे ऑस्ट्रेलिया को वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंचा सकते हैं। अब अगर यह सीरीज 2-2 या 1-1 से ड्रॉ रहती है तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया फाइनल में पहुंच जाएगी। इसके अलावा अगर इंग्लैंड की टीम यह सीरीज 2-1 से जीतती है तो भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया फाइनल में पहुंच जाएगा।

18 जून से लॉर्ड्स में होगा फाइनल
ICC पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप करा रही है। फाइनल 18 जून से लॉर्ड्स क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला जाना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजस्थान में 100 रु. हुई पेट्रोल की कीमत, भोपाल में 97.25 रु. और मुंबई में 95.75 रु. लीटर बिक रहा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें