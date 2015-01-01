पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साहा और इंशांत ने पेश की टेस्ट की दावेदारी:रिद्धिमान ने सिडनी में शुरु की ट्रेनिंग; एनसीए में द्रविड़ और सुनील जोशी के सामने इंशांत शर्मा ने की गेंदबाजी

सिडनी13 मिनट पहले
इशांत शर्मा बेंगलुरु स्थित एनसीए में चोट से उबर रहे हैं।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे में टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए ऋषभ पंत के साथ टीम में शामिल किए गए सीनियर विकेटकीपर रिद्धिमान साहा ने नेट्स पर अभ्यास किया। वह चार हफ्ते से चोट के कारण क्रिकेट से दूर थे। IPL के दौरान ग्रोइन (जांघ और कमर के बीच)में चोट लग गई थी। वहीं इशांत शर्मा ने भी बुधवार को बेंगलुरु स्थित नेशनल क्रिकेट अकेडमी में चीफ सिलेक्टर सुनील जोशी और एनसीए चीफ राहुल द्रविड़ के सामने गेंदबाजी की। शर्मा को IPL के दौरान पशलियों में चोट के कारण दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के लिए पूरे टूर्नामेंट में नहीं खेल पाए। उन्हें बीच में ही बाहर होना पड़ा था। शर्मा टेस्ट के लिए संभावितों की सूची में शामिल हैं।

BCCI ने साहा के नेट्स की विडियो पोस्ट की

साहा टीम के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया गए हुए हैं। वह टीम के अन्य खिलाड़ियों के साथ ही क्वारैंटाइन हैं। पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में 17 से 21 दिसंबर के बीच है। वह IPL के दौरान चोट के कारण अपनी टीम सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के लिए एलिमिनेटर और क्वालिफायर-2 नहीं खेल पाए थे। सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की ओर से खेलते हुए साहा ने 4 मैचों में 71.33 की औसत से 214 रन बनाए थे। अपनी पारी में 2 अर्धशतक भी जड़े हैं। बीसीसीआई की ओर से पोस्ट किए वीडियो में वह श्रीलंका के लेफ्ट आर्म स्पेशलिस्ट नुवान सेनेविरत्ने और भारतीय गेंदबाज दयानंद गरानी गेंद करते नजर आ रहे हैं। इससे पहले बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने कहा था कि साहा पहले टेस्ट से पहले पूरी तरह से फिट हो जाएंगे। वह नितिन पटेल और निक वेब की निगरानी में चोट से उबर रहे हैं।

इशांत शर्मा ने एनसीए में दो घंटे की गेंदबाजी

इशांत शर्मा ने एनसीए में दो घंटे गेंदबाजी की है। इस दौरान चीफ सिलेक्टर सुनील जोशी और एनसीए के अध्यक्ष राहुल द्रविड़ भी उपस्थित थे। BCCI के एक पर्यवेक्षक ने क्रिकेट वेबसाइट क्रिक इंफो को बताया कि शर्मा 2 लंबे स्पैल करने के बाद भी काफी बेहतर नजर आए थे। इशांत को चोट के कारण ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए टीम में शामिल नहीं किया गया था। हालांकि बाद में बीसीसीआई की ओर से कहा गया था कि अगर शर्मा टेस्ट से पहले फिट हो जाते हैं तो उन्हें टेस्ट टीम में शामिल किया जा सकता है। वहीं एनसीए की ओर से बीसीसीआई को कुछ दिन पहले भेजे रिपोर्ट में कहा गया था कि इशांत पहले टेस्ट से पहले पूरी तरह से फिट हो जाएंगे।

