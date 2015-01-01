पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

39 साल के हुए युवराज:युवी ने किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन किया; पिता के हिंदू वाले विवादास्पद बयान पर दुख जताया

चंडीगढ़34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत को दो बार वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन बनाने वाले युवराज सिंह आज 39 साल के हो गए हैं। इस मौके पर उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट शेयर कर किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन किया है। साथ ही पिता योगराज सिंह के हिंदू वाले विवादास्पद बयान पर दुख जताया है। युवी ने कहा कि उनकी सोच पिता की तरह नहीं है।

युवी ने गुरुवार रात 12 बजे पोस्ट शेयर की। उन्होंने लिखा- ‘‘इस साल में अपना जन्म दिन मानने के बजाय हमारे किसानों और सरकार के बीच चल रही बातचीत में जल्द समाधान के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहा हूं। हमारे किसान हमारे देश की जीवनरेखा हैं। मेरा मानना है कि ऐसी कोई समस्या नहीं है, जिसे शांतिपूर्ण बातचीत से हल नहीं किया जा सकता है।’’

मेरी पिता जैसी सोच नहीं है: युवराज

पिता के बयान पर युवी ने कहा, ‘‘मैं इस महान देश का बेटा हूं और मेरे लिए इससे ज्यादा गर्व की बात कोई नहीं है। मैं स्पष्ट करना चाहता हूं कि मेरे पिता योगराज सिंह द्वारा की गई टिप्पणी एक व्यक्तिगत क्षमता में की गई है। मेरी विचारधारा किसी भी तरीके से उनकी सोच से सहमत नहीं है।’’

योगराज का हिंदुओं पर विवादास्पद बयान
हाल ही में योगराज सिंह ने किसानों का समर्थन करते हुए हिंदुओं को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया था। उन्होंने हिंदुओं के लिए गद्दार शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया था। इसके बाद उनको गिरफ्तार करने की मांग भी उठी थी। साथ ही योगराज सिंह ने केंद्र सरकार से कहा था कि किसान सही मांग कर रहे हैं। उनकी बात को सुना जाए और मामले को सुलझाया जाए।

2017 में युवराज ने आखिरी वनडे खेला था
19 साल भारत के लिए खेलने के बाद युवराज ने पिछले साल इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से संन्यास लिया था। लेकिन उन्हें, जहीर और सहवाग को कोई फेयरवेल मैच नहीं खेलने को मिला। वे 2017 में भारत के वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर आखिरी बार खेले थे। युवराज ने 2011 के वर्ल्ड कप में 9 मैच में 90.50 के औसत से 362 रन और 15 विकेट लिए थे। वे उस वर्ल्ड कप में प्लेयर ऑफ द सीरीज भी चुने गए थे।

युवराज ने 6 बॉल पर 6 छक्के लगाए
कैंसर जैसी खतरनाक बीमारी को हरा चुके युवराज के नाम टी-20 में 6 बॉल पर 6 छक्के लगाने का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड दर्ज है। यह ओवर इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड का था। इसी पारी में उन्होंने 12 बॉल पर सबसे तेज फिफ्टी लगाने का रिकॉर्ड भी बनाया है। टीम इंडिया ने यह मैच 2007 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ खेला था।

युवी ने 40 टेस्ट और 304 वनडे खेले
ऑलराउंडर युवी ने 40 टेस्ट की 62 पारियों में 33.93 की औसत से 1900 रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने 304 वनडे की 278 पारियों में 36.56 की औसत से 8701 और 58 टी-20 की 51 पारियों में 28.02 की औसत से 1177 रन बनाए हैं। युवी ने टेस्ट में 9 और वनडे में 111 विकेट लिए। टी-20 में उनके नाम 28 विकेट दर्ज हैं।

