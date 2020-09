क्रिकेट में भी रसोड़ा:युजवेंद्र चहल ने वीडियो शेयर कर मंगेतर धनश्री से पूछा- रसोड़े में कौन था; इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट पर 5 लाख से ज्यादा लाइक्स

View this post on Instagram

Now it’s our turn ❤️😂 @dhanashree9 Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha 👀 Love how we can sync together ❤️ . Thank you @kishh.t for creating this amazing edit . @yashrajmukhate yeh lo humara version on your creativity 👏🏻

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Sep 2, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT