पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • 8 New Covid 19 Cases Found In Latest Round Of Testing In Premier League Football English Premier League Epl

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रीमियर लीग में 8 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले:अब तक 76 खिलाड़ी और स्टाफ कोरोना संक्रमित; 12वें राउंड में 1,530 लोगों की जांच कराई गई

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंग्लिश प्रीमियर लीग (EPL) में कोरोना के 8 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। प्रीमियर लीग ने सोमवार को इसकी पुष्टि की। उन्होंने कहा कि अगस्त से लेकर अब तक 12 राउंड की टेस्टिंग कराई गई है, जिसमें से 76 खिलाड़ी और स्टाफ कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए।

1500 से ज्यादा खिलाड़ियों और स्टाफ की टेस्टिंग कराई गई

प्रीमियर लीग ने बयान जारी कर कहा, 'लेटेस्ट राउंड में 16 नवंबर से लेकर 22 नवंबर तक 1,530 खिलाड़ियों और क्लब स्टाफ की कोरोना टेस्टिंग की गई। जिसमें से 8 खिलाड़ी पॉजिटिव पाए गए। सभी कोरोना संक्रमित खिलाड़ियों ने 10 दिनों के लिए सेल्फ आइसोलेट कर लिया है।'

लिवरपूल के स्ट्राइकर मोहम्मद सालाह कोरोना पॉजिटिव

इससे पहले 18 नवंबर को इजिप्ट और इंग्लिश क्लब लिवरपूल के स्टार स्ट्राइकर मोहम्मद सालाह और आर्सेनल के मिड-फिल्डर मोहम्मद अल-नानी की दूसरी कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई थी। सालाह इंग्लिश क्लब लिवरपूल से खेलते हैं।

सुआरेज कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए

वहीं, 16 नवंबर को इंग्लिश प्रीमियर लीग (EPL) में फुटबॉलर और स्टाफ समेत 16 लोगों की कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। जून से फुटबॉल की वापसी के बाद एक हफ्ते में इतने ज्यादा संक्रमित पहली बार मिले थे। हालांकि, मैनेजमेंट ने संक्रमितों के नाम नहीं बताए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का पुलिस से सवाल- कोई सरकार की बात न माने, तो उस पर राजद्रोह की धारा लगाएंगे? - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें