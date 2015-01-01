पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

AFC एशियन कप 2027:भारत ने एशिया के सबसे बड़े फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट की मेजबानी के लिए बोली लगाई; कतर, ईरान समेत 4 और देश भी दावेदारी में

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
AFC एशियन कप 2027 के आधिकारिक बोली के दौरान आयोजित संवाददाता सम्मेलन में अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ (AIFF) के अध्यक्ष प्रफुल्ल पटेल और केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू भी मौजूद थे।

भारत सहित कुल पांच देशों ने एशिया के सबसे बड़े फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट की मेजबानी हासिल करने के लिए बोली लगाई है। भारत के अलावा कतर, ईरान, उज्बेकिस्तान और सऊदी अरब भी मेजबानी के दावेदारों में शामिल हैं। आधिकारिक बोली के दौरान आयोजित संवाददाता सम्मेलन में अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल महासंघ (एआईएफएफ) के अध्यक्ष प्रफुल्ल पटेल और केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू भी मौजूद थे।

AFC एशियन कप 2027 की मेजबानी की बोली लगाने की आखिरी तारीख 18 दिसंबर 2020 है। एएफसी एशियन कप 2027 की मेजबानी हासिल करने वाले देश की घोषणा 2021 में की जाएगी।

ईरान और कतर दो-दो बार कर चुके हैं एशियन कप की मेजबानी

कतर ने 1988 और 2011 में इस टूर्नामेंट की मेजबानी की थी जबकि ईरान ने 1968 और 1976 में इसकी मेजबानी की थी और उन्होंने दोनों ही बार खिताब भी जीता था।

भारत करेगा 2022 वुमन एशिया कप की मेजबानी

भारत को पिछले महीने 2022 महिला एशियाई कप की मेजबानी भी सौंपी जा चुकी है। वहीं भारत ने अंडर 17 बॉयज FIFA वर्ल्डकप की मेजबानी कर चुका है। जबकि 2020 में अंडर-17 वुमन की होने वाली FIFA वर्ल्डकप की मेजबानी भी भारत को सौंपी गई थी। हालांकि कोरोना वायरस के कारण इसे टाल दिया गया है। अब 2022 में इसका आयोजन किया जाएगा।

