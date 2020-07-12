अमिताभ बच्चन, उनके बेटे अभिषेक, बहू ऐश्वर्या राय और पोती आराध्या का कोरोना टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया

मोहम्मद शमी ने कहा- देश का हर नागरिक अमिताभ के साथ है, आप जल्द ठीक होकर घर लौटेंगे

दैनिक भास्कर Jul 12, 2020, 03:27 PM IST

अमिताभ बच्चन, उनके बेटे अभिषेक, बहू ऐश्वर्या राय और पोती आराध्या का कोरोना टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। इसमें जया बच्चन की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। इसके बाद सचिन तेंदुलकर, हरभजन सिंह और मोहम्मद शमी समेत खेल जगत की कई हस्तियों ने सभी के ठीक होने की दुआ की है।

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘अमित जी अपना ध्यान रखिए। आपकी अच्छी सेहत और जल्द रिकवर होने की दुआ करता हूं।’’ अमिताभ समेत सभी को नानावटी हॉस्पिटल में ही एडमिट कराया गया। जया घर पर ही क्वारैंटाइन रहेंगी।

Take care Amit ji.



Praying for your good health and quick recovery. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/KRwPQ9RQZT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir 🙏🙏 https://t.co/PQbmiUPrYf — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2020

🤲🏻🤲🏻Insha Allah App log Bahoot Jaldi recover hokar Jaldi Ghar Wapss aa Jayenge ham or india ka har ek nagarik apk sath hai 🤲🏻🤲🏻 @SrBachchan@juniorbachchan#COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/7iCfBWex2B — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 11, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery sir 🙏🙏 https://t.co/d7EmWrbdTf — Hima (@HimaDas8) July 11, 2020

Get well soon Amit Ji. Wishing you a speedy recovery. https://t.co/PPa9z4s31N — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 11, 2020

बिग बी ने खुद ट्वीट किया

अमिताभ ने शनिवार शाम को ट्वीट किया था, ‘‘मैं कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया हूं। अस्पताल में भर्ती हो चुका हूं। मेरे परिवार और स्टाफ के लोगों का टेस्ट हुआ है। उनकी रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। पिछले 10 दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों से गुजारिश है कि वे अपना टेस्ट कराएं।

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

अभिषेक ने पुष्टि का ट्वीट किया

अभिषेक ने ट्वीट में लिखा, ‘‘आज हम दोनों, मेरे पिता और मैं कोविड 19 पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। हम दोनों को हल्के लक्षण थे, जिसके बाद हम अस्पताल में भर्ती हो गए हैं। हमने सभी जरूरी अथॉरिटीज को जानकारी दे दी है और हमारे परिवार व स्टॉफ के सदस्यों का टेस्ट कराया जा रहा है। मैं सभी से शांत रहने और पैनिक न फैलाने की गुजारिश करता हूं। धन्यवाद।’’