अमिताभ को कोरोना / सचिन, हरभजन और शमी समेत खेल जगत की हस्तियों ने ठीक होने की दुआ की, तेंदुलकर ने कहा- अपना ध्यान रखिए अमित जी

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट कर अमिताभ बच्चन के जल्द ठीक होने की दुआ की। -फाइल फोटो सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट कर अमिताभ बच्चन के जल्द ठीक होने की दुआ की। -फाइल फोटो
  • अमिताभ बच्चन, उनके बेटे अभिषेक, बहू ऐश्वर्या राय और पोती आराध्या का कोरोना टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया
  • मोहम्मद शमी ने कहा- देश का हर नागरिक अमिताभ के साथ है, आप जल्द ठीक होकर घर लौटेंगे

Jul 12, 2020, 03:27 PM IST

अमिताभ बच्चन, उनके बेटे अभिषेक, बहू ऐश्वर्या राय और पोती आराध्या का कोरोना टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। इसमें जया बच्चन की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। इसके बाद सचिन तेंदुलकर, हरभजन सिंह और मोहम्मद शमी समेत खेल जगत की कई हस्तियों ने सभी के ठीक होने की दुआ की है।

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘अमित जी अपना ध्यान रखिए। आपकी अच्छी सेहत और जल्द रिकवर होने की दुआ करता हूं।’’ अमिताभ समेत सभी को नानावटी हॉस्पिटल में ही एडमिट कराया गया। जया घर पर ही क्वारैंटाइन रहेंगी।

बिग बी ने खुद ट्वीट किया
अमिताभ ने शनिवार शाम को ट्वीट किया था, ‘‘मैं कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया हूं। अस्पताल में भर्ती हो चुका हूं। मेरे परिवार और स्टाफ के लोगों का टेस्ट हुआ है। उनकी रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। पिछले 10 दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों से गुजारिश है कि वे अपना टेस्ट कराएं।

अभिषेक ने पुष्टि का ट्वीट किया
अभिषेक ने ट्वीट में लिखा, ‘‘आज हम दोनों, मेरे पिता और मैं कोविड 19 पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। हम दोनों को हल्के लक्षण थे, जिसके बाद हम अस्पताल में भर्ती हो गए हैं। हमने सभी जरूरी अथॉरिटीज को जानकारी दे दी है और हमारे परिवार व स्टॉफ के सदस्यों का टेस्ट कराया जा रहा है। मैं सभी से शांत रहने और पैनिक न फैलाने की गुजारिश करता हूं। धन्यवाद।’’

