पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Ankita Raina Played Fourth Finals Of This Season In Dubai; Reached Number 117 In Doubles Ranking

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना के बीच अंकिता का तीसरा डबल्स खिताब:अंकिता ने दुबई में इस सीजन का चौथा फाइनल खेला;डबल्स रैंकिंग में 117वें नंबर पर पहुंची

दुबई42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंडिया की टॉप टेनिस प्लेयर अंकिता रैना पांचवीं भारतीय खिलाड़ी हैं, जिनका सिंगल्स वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग 200 से नीचे है। (फाइल फोटो)

इंडिया की टॉप टेनिस प्लेयर अंकिता रैना ने जॉर्जिया के एकातेरीन गोर्गोडेज के साथ मिलकर दुबई में कोरोना के बीच तीसरा डबल्स खिताब जीत लिया है। शनिवार को खेले गए फाइनल मैच में स्पेन की एलियोना बोलसोवा और स्लावेनिया की काजा जुवान को 6-3, 6-0 से हराया। अंकिता का यह इस सीजन का चौथा फाइनल है। इसमें दो 25 हजार यूएस डॉलर इनामी वाली प्रतियोगिता भी शामिल है। अंकिता ने इस साल फरवरी में लगातार तीन फाइनल खेला। जिसमें बिबियाने शॉफ्स के साथ मिलकर उन्होंने नोंथबुरी (थाईलैंड)में लगातार दो खिताब जीते। वहीं जोधपुर में हमवतन स्नेहल माने के साथ उपविजेता रहीं।

अंकिता सिंगल्स में इंडिया रैंकिंग नंबर वन है

अंकिता सिंगल्स में इंडिया की नंबर वन प्लेयर हैं। जबकि वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग 180 है। वह इंडिया की पांचवीं खिलाड़ी हैं जिनका सिंगल्स में वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग 200 से नीचे रहा है। सानिया मिर्जा की 2007 में वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग 27 रही थी। वहीं दुबई में जीत के साथ उनकी डबल्स रैंकिंग 117 हो गई है।

अंकिता साउथ एशियन गेम्स में जीत चुकी है मेडल

अंकिता ने 2016 में साउथ एशियन गेम्स में मिक्स डबल्स में मेडल जीता था। वहीं 2018 साउथ एशियन गेम्स में भी सिंगल्स में ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें