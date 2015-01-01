पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Asian Games Doha To Host 2030 Asian Games Riyadh To Host 2034 Edition Fifa World Cup 2022 In Qatar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एशियन गेम्स:दोहा 2030 और रियाद 2034 एशियाई खेलों की मेजबानी करेगा, 45 नेशनल ओलिंपिक कमेटी ने डाले वोट

मस्कट31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दोहा ने 2006 एशियन गेम्स की भी मेजबानी की थी। भारत 53 मेडल के साथ 8वां स्थान पर रहा था। (फाइल फोटो)

कतर की राजधानी दोहा 2030 एशियन गेम्स को होस्ट करेगा। वहीं, सऊदी अरब की राजधानी रियाद में 2034 एशियन गेम्स खेले जाएंगे। ओलिंपिक काउंसिल ऑफ एशिया (OCA) ने बुधवार को इसकी घोषणा की। ओमान के मस्कट में हुए 39वें OCA जनरल असेंबली में होस्ट को लेकर वोटिंग की गई। वोटिंग में 45 नेशनल ओलिंपिक कमेटी ने हिस्सा लिया।

दोहा ने 2006 एशियन गेम्स की भी मेजबानी की थी

इससे पहले दोहा ने 2006 एशियन गेम्स को भी होस्ट किया था। वहीं, सऊदी अरब ने पहले कोई OCA मल्टी स्पोर्ट इवेंट होस्ट नहीं किया है। कतर ओलिंपिक कमेटी चीफ जोआन बिन हमाद ने कहा कि हमारा गोल सिम्पल है। हम ओलिंपिक में ज्यादा से ज्यादा एशियाई खिलाड़ियों को देखना चाहते हैं।

OCA अध्यक्ष ने ओमान के लोगों को धन्यवाद दिया

OCA अध्यक्ष शेख अहमद अल-फहद अल-सबा ने कहा कि काउंसिल की मस्कट में मीटिंग से एशियन बीच गेम्स की सुखद यादें वापस आ गईं। 2010 में एशियन बीच गेम्स को ओमान ने होस्ट किया था। OCA अध्यक्ष ने मस्कट को बेहद सुंदर शहर बताया। शेख अहमद ने OCA जनरल असेंबली को होस्ट करने के लिए वहां के नागरिकों और सल्तनत को धन्यवाद दिया।

2032 ओलिंपिक बिडिंग की तैयारी कर रहा कतर

कतर 2032 ओलिंपिक के लिए बिडिंग की भी तैयारी कर रहा है। वहीं, 2021 में कतर अरब कप फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट की भी मेजबानी करेगा। अगले साल दिसंबर में होने वाले इस टूर्नामेंट में अल्जीरिया, बहरीन, कोमोरोस, जिबूती, मिस्र, इराक, जॉर्डन, कुवैत, लेबनान, लीबिया, मोरक्को, ओमान, सऊदी अरब, ट्यूनीशिया, संयुक्त अरब अमीरात और यमन जैसी 22 टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी।

कतर 2022 में FIFA वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी करेगा

इसके बाद कतर 2022 FIFA वर्ल्ड कप की भी मेजबानी करेगा। अरब कप टूर्नामेंट को इसके रिहर्सल के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है।

2006 एशियन गेम्स में भारत 8वें स्थान पर रहा था

भारत ने 2006 एशियन गेम्स में 8वां स्थान हासिल किया था। भारत ने 10 गोल्ड, 17 सिल्वर और 26 ब्रॉन्ज समेत कुल 53 मेडल जीते थे। चीन 165 गोल्ड, 88 सिल्वर और 63 ब्रॉन्ज (कुल-316) के साथ मेडल टैली में टॉप पर था। वहीं साउथ कोरिया (193) दूसरे और जापान (200) तीसरे स्थान पर था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसंत राम सिंह ने किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में खुदकुशी की, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- यह जुल्म के खिलाफ आवाज - पानीपत - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें