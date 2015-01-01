पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • ATP Finals World No 2 Nadal Defeated Tsitsipas, Nadal Will Face Medvedev In The Semi finals Of ATP Finals News Updates

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ATP वर्ल्ड टूर फाइनल्स:वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 नडाल ने सितसिपास को हराया; जोकोविच को हराने वाले मेदवेदेव से सेमीफाइनल में भिड़ेंगे राफा

पेरिस27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नडाल 6वीं बार ATP टूर के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे हैं।

कोरोना के बीच लंदन में जारी वर्ल्ड टूर फाइनल्स में वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 राफेल नडाल ने डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन वर्ल्ड नंबर-6 स्टेफनोस सितसिपास को हरा दिया। नडाल ने सितसिपास को 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 से हराकर सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई। नडाल अब सेमीफाइनल में डेनिल मेदवेदेव से भिड़ेंगे।

दो घंटे से ज्यादा चला मैच

2 घंटे 5 मिनट चले मैच में नडाल ने शानदार खेल का प्रदर्शन किया। पहला सेट आसानी से जीतने के बाद, दूसरे सेट में वे थोड़ा लड़खड़ा गए। सितसिपास ने दूसरा सेट अपने नाम किया। हालांकि, तीसरे सेट में एकबार फिर नडाल ने जीत हासिल की और मैच अपने नाम किया।

अपने ग्रुप में दूसरे नंबर पर पहुंचे नडाल

इस जीत के साथ ग्रुप लंदन 2020 में अब नडाल के विन-लॉस का रिकॉर्ड 2-1 का हो गया है। वे ग्रुप लंदन में डोमिनिक थिएम के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। नडाल 6वीं बार ATP टूर के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे हैं। पिछले साल नडाल हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गए थे।

पिछले साल अनलकी था: नडाल

मैच के बाद नडाल ने कहा, 'पिछली बार की तरह मैंने इस बार भी 2 मैच जीते। पिछले साल मैं थोड़ अनलकी था। साल के अंतिम टूर्नामेंट में खेलना आपको थका देता है, लेकिन इस बार थोड़ा अलग है।'

सेमीफाइनल में मेदवेदेव से भिड़ेंगे नडाल

नडाल ने कहा, 'साल के अंतिम टूर्नामेंट के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचकर अच्छा लग रहा है। अगले मैच में मेरे सामने डेनिल मेदवेदेव होंगे। मैं सेमीफाइनल के लिए तैयार हूं।' मेदवेदेव ने बुधवार को वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 नोवाक जोकोविच को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें