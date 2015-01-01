पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंडिया vs ऑस्ट्रेलिया A:विहारी और पंत ने लगाई सेंचुरी, मयंक-शुभमन की फिफ्टी; दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, भारत को 472 रन की बढ़त

सिडनी14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दूसरे दिन विहारी 104 रन और पंत 103 रन बनाकर नाबाद पवेलियन लौटे।

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच तीन दिवसीय पिंक बॉल टेस्ट प्रैक्टिस मैच खेला जा रहा है। मैच के दूसरे दिन भारत के हनुमा विहारी और विकेटकीपर-बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत ने शानदार सेंचुरी लगाई। वहीं, मयंक अग्रवाल और शुभमन गिल ने भी अर्धशतक लगाए। दूसरे दिन का खेल समाप्त होने तक भारत ने 4 विकेट पर 386 रन बनाए और ऑस्ट्रेलिया-A पर 472 रन की लीड ले ली है। विहारी 104 रन और पंत 103 रन बनाकर नाबाद पवेलियन लौटे।

मयंक-शुभमन ने लगाई फिफ्टी

भारत ने पहली पारी में 194 रन बनाए थे। जवाब में ऑस्ट्रेलिया-A की टीम 108 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई थी। इसके बाद पहले दिन का खेल समाप्त कर दिया गया था। शनिवार को भारत ने दूसरी पारी की शुरुआत की। टीम इंडिया की ओपनिंग अच्छी नहीं रही और पृथ्वी शॉ 3 रन बनाकर स्टिकिटी की बॉल पर आउट हुए। इसके बाद मयंक और शुभमन ने मिलकर दूसरे विकेट के लिए 104 रन की पार्टनरशिप की। इस दौरान दोनों ने फिफ्टी भी पूरी की।

कप्तान रहाणे जल्दी आउट हुए

शुभमन को स्पिनर मिचेल स्वेपसन ने सीन एबॉट के हाथों कैच आउट कराया। इसके बाद मयंक ने हनुमा विहारी के साथ मिलकर तीसरे विकेट के लिए 53 रन की साझेदारी निभाई। मयंक 61 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। उन्हें वाइल्डरमुथ ने पैट्रिक रो के हाथों कैच आउट कराया। कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे कुछ खास नहीं कर सके और 38 रन बनाकर स्टिकिटी की बॉल पर आउट हुए।

विहारी और पंत ने शतकीय साझेदारी निभाई

इसके बाद विहारी और पंत ने मिलकर भारत की पारी को आगे बढ़ाया। इन दोनों ने 5वें विकेट के लिए अब तक 147 रन की साझेदारी कर ली है। इस दौरान दोनों ने अपने-अपने शतक भी पूरे किए। विहारी 194 बॉल पर 104 रन (13 चौके) और पंत 73 बॉल पर 103 रन (9 चौके, 6 छक्के) बनाकर नाबाद रहे। भारत ने दूसरी पारी में 4 विकेट पर 386 रन बना लिए हैं।

स्कोरकार्ड: इंडिया की दूसरी पारी

खिलाड़ीरनगेंद4s6s
पृथ्वी शॉ कै. स्वेपसन बो. स्टिकिटी3800
मयंक अग्रवाल कै. पैट्रिक बो. वाइल्डरमुथ6112042
शुभमन गिल कै. एबॉट बो. स्वेपसन6578100
हनुमा विहारी बैटिंग104194130
अजिंक्य रहाणे कै. कैरी बो. स्टिकिटी387160
ऋषभ पंत बैटिंग1037396

रन: 386/4, ओवर: 90, एक्स्ट्रा: 12 (बाई-0, लेग बाई-6, वाइड-2, नो बॉल- 4)

विकेट पतन: 4/1 (पृथ्वी शॉ), 108/2 (शुभमन गिल), 161/3 (मयंक अग्रवाल), 239/4 (अजिंक्य रहाणे)

गेंदबाजी: सीन एबॉट 7-1-24-0, मार्क स्टिकिटी: 16-1-54-2, विल सदरलैंड: 16-5-33-0, जैक वाइल्डरमुथ: 15-2-79-1, मिचेल स्वेपसन: 29-1-148-1, निक मैडिंसन: 7-1-42-0

टीम इंडिया को पहली पारी में 86 रन की लीड मिली

इससे पहले भारत ने पहले दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया-A पर 86 रन की लीड ली थी। टीम इंडिया के कप्तान अजिंक्या रहाणे ने पिंक बॉल टेस्ट प्रैक्टिस मैच में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला लिया। मयंक के जल्दी आउट होने के बाद पृथ्वी और शुभमन ने दूसरे विकेट के लिए 63 रन की पार्टनरशिप की। शॉ 40 रन बनाकर सदरलैंड की बॉल पर बोल्ड हुए।

पहली पारी में टीम इंडिया ने 21 रन के अंदर 5 विकेट गंवाए

शुभमन भी 43 रन बनाकर ग्रीन की बॉल पर विकेटकीपर एलेक्स कैरी के हाथों कैच आउट हो गए। शुभमन के आउट होत ही टीम इंडिया ने 21 रन के अंदर 5 विकेट गंवा दिए। कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे समेत 6 बल्लेबाज तो दहाई का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू सके।

बुमराह ने फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट की पहली फिफ्टी लगाई

123 पर 9 विकेट गंवाने के बाद टीम को जसप्रीत बुमराह और मोहम्मद सिराज ने संभाला। इन दोनों ने 10वें विकेट के लिए 71 रन की साझेदारी निभाई और टीम का स्कोर 194 रन तक ले गए। इस दौरान बुमराह ने अपने करियर की पहली फर्स्ट क्लास फिफ्टी लगाई। सिराज 10वें विकेट के रूप में मिचेल स्वेपसन की बॉल पर कैच आउट हुए। वहीं, बुमराह 55 रन बनाकर नॉट आउट रहे।

स्कोरकार्ड: इंडिया की पहली पारी

खिलाड़ीरनगेंद4s6s
पृथ्वी शॉ बो. सदरलैंड402980
मयंक अग्रवाल कै. बर्न्स बो. एबॉट2500
शुभमन गिल कै. कैरी बो. ग्रीन435861
हनुमा विहारी बो. वाइल्डरमुथ153920
अजिंक्य रहाणे कै. कैरी बो. वाइल्डरमुथ41010
ऋषभ पंत LBW बो. वाइल्डरमुथ51100
ऋद्धिमान साहा कै. सदरलैंड बो. एबॉट02200
नवदीप सैनी कै. मैडिंसन बो. कॉन्वे42710
मोहम्मद शमी कै. कैरी बो. एबॉट0200
जसप्रीत बुमराह नॉट आउट555762
मोहम्मद सिराज कै. मार्कस हैरी बो. स्वेपसन223421

रन: 194/10, ओवर: 48.3, एक्स्ट्रा: 4 (बाई-0, लेग बाई-1, वाइड-0, नो बॉल- 3)

विकेट पतन: 9/1 (मयंक अग्रवाल), 72/2 (पृथ्वी शॉ), 102/3 (हनुमा विहारी), 102/4 (शुभमन गिल), 106/5 (अजिंक्य रहाणे), 111/6 (ऋषभ पंत), 111/7 (ऋद्धिमान साहा), 116/8 (मोहम्मद शमी), 123/9 (नवदीप सैनी), 194/10 (मोहम्मद सिराज)

गेंदबाजी: सीन एबॉट 12-6-46-3, हैरी कॉन्वे: 11-3-45-1, विल सदरलैंड: 9-0-54-1, कैमरून ग्रीन: 6.1-2-20-1, जैक वाइल्डरमुथ: 8-4-13-3, मिचेल स्वेपसन: 2.2-0-15-1

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 4 बल्लेबाज शून्य पर आउट हुए

वहीं, पहले दिन भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने घातक गेंदबाजी की। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 4 बल्लेबाज तो खाता भी नहीं खोल सके। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की शुरुआत खराब रही। वहीं, बेन मैक्डरमॉट, सीन एबॉट और विल सदरलैंड शून्य पर आउट हुए। कप्तान एलेक्स कैरी ने टीम के लिए सबसे ज्यादा 32 रन बनाए। उन्हें नवदीप सैनी ने विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत के हाथों कैच कराया।

शमी-सैनी को 3-3 विकेट

इस तरह ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम 108 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई। भारत के लिए शमी और सैनी ने सबसे ज्यादा 3-3 विकेट लिए। वहीं बुमराह ने 2 और सिराज ने 1 विकेट लिया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑल आउट होते ही अंपायर ने पहले दिन का खेल समाप्त करने की घोषणा कर दी।

स्कोरकार्ड: ऑस्ट्रेलिया A की पहली पारी

खिलाड़ीरनगेंद4s6s
मार्कस हैरिस कै. शुभमन बो. शमी264740
जो बर्न्स कै. पंत बो. बुमराह0200
निक मैडिंसन कै. साहा बो. सिराज193430
बेन मैक्डरमॉट LBW बो. सिराज0500
एलेक्स कैरी कै. पंत बो. सैनी323860
सीन एबॉट कै. पंत बो. शमी01100
जैक वाइल्डरमुथ कै. पंत बो. बुमराह121720
विल सदरलैंड कै. शुभमन बो. सैनी0300
पैट्रिक रो नॉट आउट72300
मिचेल स्वेपसन कै. साहा बो. सैनी1400
हैरी कॉन्वे रन आउट (सिराज/पंत)71210

रन: 108/10, ओवर: 32.2, एक्स्ट्रा: 4 (बाई-0, लेग बाई-1, वाइड-1, नो बॉल-2)

विकेट पतन: 6/1 (जो बर्न्स), 46/2 (मार्कस हैरिस), 46/3 (बेन मैक्डरमॉट), 52/4 (निक मैडिंसन), 56/5 (सीन एबॉट), 83/6 (जैक वाइल्डरमुथ), 84/7 (विल सदरलैंड), 97/8 (एलेक्स कैरी), 99/9 (मिचेल स्वेपसन), 108/10 (हैरी कॉन्वे)

गेंदबाजी: मोहम्मद शमी: 11-4-29-3, जसप्रीत बुमराह: 9-0-33-2, मोहम्मद सिराज: 7-1-26-1, नवदीप सैनी: 5.2-0-19-3

