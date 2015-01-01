पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IND vs AUS डे-नाइट टेस्ट कल से:दोनों टीमें अब तक पिंक बॉल टेस्ट नहीं हारीं; टीम इंडिया विदेश में पहला डे-नाइट टेस्ट खेलने उतरेगी

एडिलेड35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच कल से एडिलेड ओवल में 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज का पहला मैच खेला जाएगा। यह मैच डे-नाइट होगा और पिंक बॉल से खेला जाएगा। इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को डे-नाइट फॉर्मेट में टेस्ट मैच खेलने का सबसे ज्यादा अनुभव है। उसने 7 पिंक बॉल टेस्ट खेले हैं और सभी में जीत हासिल की है। इससे उलट भारत के पास सिर्फ 1 डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच खेलने का अनुभव है, जो उसने पिछले साल कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डन्स में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ खेला था। भारत का यह विदेशी जमीन पर पहला डे-नाइट टेस्ट भी होगा। ये मैच भारतीय समयानुसार कल सुबह 9:30 बजे शुरू होगा।

भारत ने टी-20 सीरीज और ऑस्ट्रेलिया वनडे सीरीज जीती

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को वनडे सीरीज में 2-1 से हराया था। वहीं भारतीय टीम ने 2-1 टी-20 सीरीज अपने नाम की थी। इसके बाद भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया-A के खिलाफ तीन दिवसीय पिंक बॉल प्रैक्टिस मैच भी खेला था, जो कि ड्रॉ रहा।

रिकॉर्ड्स में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का पलड़ा भारी

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच अब तक कुल 98 टेस्ट मैच खेले गए हैं। इसमें भारत ने 28 और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 42 मैच जीते हैं। जबकि 27 मैच ड्रॉ और 1 बेनतीजा रहा। वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलिया में दोनों के बीच 48 मैच खेले गए। इसमें से भारत ने सिर्फ 7 और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 29 मैचों में जीत हासिल की। 12 मैच ड्रॉ रहे।

भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पिछली 2 टेस्ट सीरीज जीती

टीम इंडिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया को पिछली दो टेस्ट सीरीज में शिकस्त दे चुकी है। टीम इंडिया ने 2018-19 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को उसी के घर में 2-1 से शिकस्त दी थी। टीम की ऑस्ट्रेलिया में यह पहली टेस्ट सीरीज जीत थी।

पुजारा 2018 में मेजबान ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में टॉप स्कोरर रहे थे। वे 500+ रन बनाने और 3 शतक लगाने वाले अकेले प्लेयर थे। उनके अलावा टॉप-3 में ऋषभ पंत (350) और विराट कोहली (282) इंडियन बैट्समैन ही थे। ऐसे में भारत के पास उसके खिलाफ पहली बार लगातार 3 टेस्ट सीरीज जीतने का मौका है।

कोहली का एडिलेड में शानदार रिकॉर्ड

कोहली ने एडिलेड ओवल ग्राउंड पर 3 टेस्ट खेले हैं। इसमें उन्होंने 71.83 की औसत से 431 रन बनाए। इसमें 3 सेंचुरी भी शामिल है। वे अगर इस टेस्ट में एक शतक लगा देते हैं, तो वे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के रिकी पोंटिंग का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देंगे। कोहली कप्तान के तौर पर सबसे ज्यादा शतक बनाने वाले बैट्समैन बन जाएंगे। 2018 के ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दौरे पर भारतीय टीम ने मेजबान ऑस्ट्रेलिया को एडिलेड टेस्ट में 31 रन से शिकस्त दी थी।

कैप्टनमैचसेंचुरी
रिकी पोंटिंग32441
विराट कोहली18741
ग्रीम स्मिथ28633
स्टीव स्मिथ9320
माइकल क्लार्क13919
ब्रायन लारा17219

शुभमन गिल कर सकते हैं डेब्यू

भारत के लिए शुभमन गिल एडिलेड में अपना टेस्ट डेब्यू कर सकते हैं। ऐसे में वह मयंक अग्रवाल के साथ ओपनिंग करेंगे। जबकि, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, विराट कोहली और अजिंक्य रहाणे टीम का मिडिल ऑर्डर संभालेंगे। हनुमा विहारी नंबर-6 और ऋद्धिमान साहा को विकेटकीपर-बल्लेबाज के तौर पर ऋषभ पंत पर तरजीह दी जा सकती है। मोहम्मद शमी, उमेश यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह और रविचंद्रन अश्विन भारत का बॉलिंग डिपार्टमेंट संभालेंगे।

भारत के लिए पिंक बॉल चुनौती

भारत में 2019 में एक्सपेरिमेंट के तौर पर दिलीप ट्रॉफी को डे-नाइट फॉर्मेट में पिंक बॉल से खेला गया था। हालांकि इसके कुछ समय बाद ही टूर्नामेंट दोबारा रेड बॉल पर लौट आया था। मयंक अग्रवाल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, जसप्रीत बुमराह, रोहित शर्मा, रवींद्र जडेजा, ऋषभ पंत, मोहम्मद सिराज, नवदीप सैनी और पृथ्वी शॉ उस दिलीप ट्रॉफी का हिस्सा थे जो डे-नाइट फॉर्मेट में खेली गई थी।

प्रैक्टिस में भारतीय बल्लेबाजों और गेंदबाजों का मिलाजुला प्रदर्शन

हालांकि, टेस्ट सीरीज से पहले टीम इंडिया ने सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (SCG)) में पिंक बॉल से तीन दिवसीय प्रैक्टिस मैच भी खेला। प्रैक्टिस मैच के पहले दिन भारतीय बल्लेबाज 194 रन बनाकर आउट हो गए थे। हालांकि टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को भी पहली पारी में 108 रन पर समेट दिया था। मैच में शमी-सैनी ने 3-3 विकेट और बुमराह-सिराज ने 2-2 विकेट लिए थे। दूसरी पारी में भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने शानदार बैटिंग की। मैच में शुभमन और पृथ्वी ने फिफ्टी, जबकि हनुमा और ऋषभ ने सेंचुरी लगाई थी।

चोट से जूझ रही ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम, ओपनिंग परेशानी

वहीं, चोट से जूझ रही ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के लिए सबसे बड़ी दिक्कत ओपनिंग के लिए है। डेविड वॉर्नर और विल पुकोव्स्की पहले टेस्ट से बाहर हो चुके हैं। वहीं कैमरून ग्रीन भी भारत के खिलाफ प्रैक्टिस मैच में चोटिल हो गए थे। इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियन टीम मैनेजमेंट ने मार्कस हैरिस को टीम में शामिल किया। वे जो बर्न्स के साथ ओपनिंग कर सकते हैं। जबकि मार्नस लाबुशाने और स्टीव स्मिथ तीसरे और चौथे नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करेंगे।

लोअर ऑर्डर में ट्रेविस हेड, मैथ्यू वेड और कप्तान टिम पेन टीम की बैटिंग संभालेंगे। वहीं, मिचेल स्टार्क, पैट कमिंस और जोश हेजलवुड टीम की पेस बॉलिंग की कमान संभालेंगे। नाथन लियोन टीम में एकमात्र फ्रंट लाइन स्पिनर होंगे।

पिछले दौरे पर नहीं हो सका था पिंंक बॉल टेस्ट

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक BCCI ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच खेलने से कतरा रही थी। 2018-19 में पिछले ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर भी उसने इस फॉर्मेट का टेस्ट मैच खेलने से मना कर दिया था। इसके बाद जब भारत ने अपना पहला पिंक बॉल टेस्ट खेला, तब तक ऑस्ट्रेलिया को इस फॉर्मेट में खेलते हुए 4 साल हो गए थे। एडिलेड ओवल ग्राउंड पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 4 डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं और सभी में जीत हासिल की है।

पिच रिपोर्ट :

एडिलेड ओवल में बैटिंग करना आसान

एडिलेड ओवल पर बैटिंग करना आसान है। तेज गेंदबाजों को नए बॉल पर निर्भर रहना होगा। पिच हार्ड होने के कारण तेज गेंदबाजों को मैच के पांचों दिन शुरुआती ओवर्स में स्विंग मिलेगी। वहीं, स्पिनर्स को भी पिच से बाउंस और टर्न मिलेगा। चौथे और पांचवें दिन पिच के टूटने पर स्पिन की संभावना ज्यादा होगी।

एडिलेड ओवल में खेले गए टोटल मैच - 78
पहले बैटिंग करने वाली टीम जीती- 38
पहले बॉलिंग करने वाली टीम जीती- 21
पहले इनिंग्स में औसतन स्कोर- 387
सेकंड इनिंग्स में औसतन स्कोर- 356
तीसरे इनिंग्स में औसतन स्कोर- 281
चौथे इनिंग्स में औसतन स्कोर- 215

हाईएस्ट टोटल- ऑस्ट्रेलिया 674/10 (151.3 ओवर) vs भारत
सबसे कम टोटल- ऑस्ट्रेलिया 82/10 (25.7 ओवर) vs वेस्टइंडीज

मौसम

एडिलेड में अगले 5 दिन मौसम साफ रहेगा। डे-नाइट मैच होने के कारण मैच दोपहर में शुरू होगा। मैच के दौरान औसतन तापमान 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहेगा। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 21 डिग्री सेल्सियस और सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने के आसार हैं। वहीं, बारिश की भी बेहद कम संभावना है। ड्यू फैक्टर भी कम ही देखने को मिलेगा।

पिंक बॉल से शुरुआती ओवर्स में तेज गेंदबाजों को मिलेगी मदद

पिंक बॉल में कलर और पेंट के एक्स्ट्रा लेयर के कारण बॉल रेड बॉल की अपेक्षा ज्यादा देर तक नई रहेगी। दिन के शुरुआती 10-15 ओवर्स में तेज गेंदबाजों को अच्छी स्विंग मिलेगी। पिंक बॉल में सीम के लिए सिंथेटिक और लिनेन का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। इसे मैच के टाइमिंग को देखते हुए तैयार किया जाता है। रेड बॉल सिंथेटिक से तैयार किया जाता है, क्योंकि ये सिर्फ दिन के मैच खेलने के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। वहीं, पिंक बॉल में लिनेन होने के कारण ये ड्यू को सोखता है और बॉलर्स को बेहतर ग्रिप मिलने में मदद करता है।

दिन के शुरुआती 50 ओवर तक स्पिनर्स को मिलेगा टर्न और बाउंस

पिंक बॉल से स्पिनर्स को भी दिन के 40 से 50 ओवर्स तक अच्छा बाउंस और टर्न मिलेगा। इसके बाद स्पिनर्स को थोड़ी मुश्किल हो सकती है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि कूकाबुरा को मशीन से स्टिच (टांका) किया जाता है। वहीं, भारत ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ SG पिंक बॉल का इस्तेमाल किया था, जो कि हैंड स्टिच्ड होता है। इसमें मशीन का इस्तेमाल नहीं होता। इस वजह से भारतीय स्पिनर्स को बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टर्न मिला था।

पहले टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम
बैट्समैन- विराट कोहली (कप्तान), मयंक अग्रवाल, पृथ्वी शॉ, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, अजिंक्य रहाणे, शुभमन गिल
ऑलराउंडर- हनुमा विहारी, रविंद्र जडेजा, रविचंद्रन अश्विन
विकेटकीपर- केएल राहुल, ऋद्धिमान साहा, ऋषभ पंत
बॉलर- जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, उमेश यादव, नवदीप सैनी, कुलदीप यादव, मोहम्मद सिराज

पहले टेस्ट के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम
बैट्समैन- जो बर्न्स, स्टीव स्मिथ, मार्कस हैरिस
ऑलराउंडर- ट्रेविस हेड, मार्नस लाबुशाने, माइकल नेसेर, मोइसेस हेनरिक्स, कैमरून ग्रीन
विकेटकीपर- टिम पेन, मैथ्यू वेड
बॉलर- पैट कमिंस, जोश हेजलवुड, नाथन लियोन, जेम्स पैटिंसन, मिचेल स्टार्क, मिचेल स्वेपसन

