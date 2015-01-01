पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारतीय गेंदबाज पर फिदा ऑस्ट्रेलिया:ग्रीन को सिर में चोट लगी तो सिराज बैट छोड़ उनकी ओर भागे, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मीडिया ने लिखा- इससे बेहतर कुछ नहीं

सिडनी30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुमराह की स्ट्रेट ड्राइव शॉट गेंदबाज ग्रीन के हाथ से टकरा कर सीधे उनके सिर पर लगी।

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया-A के बीच खेले जा रहे दूसरे प्रैक्टिस मैच में मोहम्मद सिराज के दरियादिली ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मीडिया का दिल जीत लिया। पिंक बॉल प्रैक्टिस मैच के पहले दिन कैमरून ग्रीन को सिर में चोट लगने पर नॉन स्ट्राइकर छोर पर खड़े सिराज अपना बल्ला छोड़कर तुरंत ग्रीन को देखने पहुंचे थे। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मीडिया और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने इसकी तारीफ की।

9न्यूज ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने सिराज के खेल भावना की तारीफ की

9न्यूज ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने सोशल मीडिया पर सिराज की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा, 'भारतीय क्रिकेटर सिराज ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑलराउंडर ग्रीन को सिर में चोट लगने के बाद उन्हें देखने पहुंचे। इसलिए उनकी खेल भावना की काफी तारीफ हो रही है।'

एबीसी के पत्रकार के लिए समर सीजन का सबसे शानदार पल

वहीं एबीसी के माइकल डोयले ने कहा, 'सिराज का बल्ला छोड़कर ग्रीन के पास जाना मेरे लिए इस समर सीजन का सबसे शानदार पल है।' आस्ट्रेलिया के एक पत्रकार अमांडा बेली ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए कहा, 'ये पल खेल भावना के लिए कैसा है? ग्रीन के चेहरे पर बॉल लगी और सिराज उन्हें देखने पहुंचे।

बुमराह की स्ट्रेट ड्राइव ग्रीन के हाथ से छूटकर उनके सिर पर लगी

जब ये हादसा हुआ उस वक्त ग्रीन अपना 7वां ओवर फेंक रहे थे। उस वक्त भारत के जसप्रीत बुमराह 40 रन बनाकर बैटिंग कर रहे थे। मैच में बुमराह की स्ट्रेट ड्राइव गेंदबाज ग्रीन के हाथ से टकरा कर सीधे उनके सिर पर लगी। इसके बाद नॉन स्ट्राइकर छोर पर खड़े सिराज तुरंत अपना बल्ला छोड़कर ग्रीन को देखने पहुंचे थे।

BCCI ने भी सिराज की तारीफ की थी

BCCI ने भी सिराज के इस वीडियो को शेयर किया था और उनकी तारीफ की थी। चोट लगने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मेडिकल स्टाफ ग्रीन को मैदान से बाहर ले गए थे। इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने उनका कन्कशन सब्सटिट्यूट ले लिया। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम इस वक्त चोट से जूझ रही है। पहले प्रैक्टिस मैच में पुकोव्स्की भी चोटिल हो गए थे।

वॉर्नर और पुकोव्स्की पहले टेस्ट से बाहर

डेविड वॉर्नर और पुकोव्स्की 17 दिसंबर से शुरू हो रहे पहले टेस्ट में भी नहीं खेलेंगे। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने शनिवार को इसकी पुष्टि की। वॉर्नर ग्रोइन इंजरी से जूझ रहे हैं। ये टेस्ट डे-नाइट होगा और एडिलेड में खेला जाएगा।

नेशनल ड्यूटी की खातिर वापस घर नहीं गए सिराज

सिराज की इससे पहले भी तारीफ हो चुकी है। सिराज के ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर पहुंचते ही उनके पिता मोहम्मद घोस (53) का निधन हो गया था। इसके बावजूद उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर रुकने के फैसले किया था। BCCI सेक्रेटरी जय शाह ने उनके इस फैसले की तारीफ भी की थी।

गांगुली ने भी सिराज के फैसले को सराहा था

बोर्ड प्रेसिडेंट सौरव गांगुली ने भी सिराज के फैसले की सराहना की और उनके प्रति सांत्वना व्यक्त की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि 'सिराज को इस दुख के क्षणों से बाहर निकलने की शक्ति मिले। ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर उनकी सफलता की कामना करता हूं। शानदार व्यक्तित्व।'

मैं पिता का सपना पूरा करूंगा: सिराज

सिराज ने 7 साल की उम्र में अपने बड़े भाई को भी खो दिया था। उन्होंने कहा, 'पिता की हमेशा एक ही इच्छा थी और वे हमेशा यही कहते थे कि मेरा बेटा देश का नाम रोशन करेगा। मैं पिता की इच्छा पूरी करूंगा।'

