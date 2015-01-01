पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑस्ट्रेलिया vs भारत T-20 सीरीज:नई जर्सी पहनकर उतरेंगे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्लेयर, 152 साल पहले की टीम को सम्मान देंगे

कैनबरा38 मिनट पहले
मिशेल स्टार्क नई स्वदेशी जर्सी के साथ। इस जर्सी को दो महिलाओं ने डिजाइन किया गया है।

भारत के खिलाफ आगामी टी-20 सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी खास तौर पर डिजाइन की गई स्वदेशी जर्सी पहनेंगे। क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने बुधवार को नई जर्सी का अनावरण किया। यह जर्सी 1868 की ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को सम्मान देने के लिए तैयार की गई है। जिसे आंटी फियोन क्लार्क और कॉर्टनी हेगन ने डिजाइन किया है।

1868 में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने पहली बार विदेश दौरा किया था

क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने ट्वीट में लिखा कि 1868 में पहली बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन टीम ने विदेशी दौरा किया था। टीम 3 महीने की समुद्र यात्रा कर यूनाइटेड किंगडम पहुंची थी। जहां उन्होंने वर्ल्ड फेमस ग्राउंड पर 47 मैच खेले थे। यह जर्सी इसी को ट्रिब्यूट देने के लिए बनाई गई है।

दो महिलाओं ने डिजाइन की है जर्सी

जर्सी को आंटी फियोन क्लार्क ने डिज़ाइन किया, जो ग्रोंगारॉन्ग मॉस्किटो की वंशज हैं। मॉस्किटो 1868 में इंग्लैंड का दौरा करने वाली टीम के हिस्सा थे। इसे कॉर्टनी हेगन, बुचुल्ला और गुब्बी गुब्बी महिला और क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया के इंगेजमेंट स्पेशलिस्ट ने तैयार किया है।

बिग बैश लीग में जर्सी का इस्तेमाल किया गया

ईएसपीएन क्रिकइंफो की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस खास जर्सी को ऑस्ट्रेलिया की महिला टीम पहले ही पहन चुकी है। उन्होंने इस साल की शुरुआत में इंग्‍लैंड के खिलाफ एक मैच में यह जर्सी पहनी थी। वहीं, वुमन्स बिग बैश लीग और बिग बैश लीग में भी इस जर्सी का इस्तेमाल किया गया।

टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 3-3 वनडे और टी-20 के बाद 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेलना है।

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबोर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
