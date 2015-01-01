पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Australian Open 2021 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Organizers Administration On Tournament Planning

कोरोना के बीच ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन:ऑर्गनाइजर्स-प्रशासन के साथ राजनेताओं ने भी ताकत लगाई, सांसद ने कहा- टूर्नामेंट सही तरीके से करना होगा

मेलबर्नएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
नोवाक- जोकोविच ने इस साल ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन का खिताब अपने नाम किया था। फाइल

कोरोना के बीच ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन को अगले साल के शुरुआत में तय समय पर कराने को लेकर टेनिस ऑस्ट्रेलिया के अलावा प्रशासन और राजनेता भी पूरी ताकत लगा रहे हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन का आयोजन हर साल जनवरी में किया जाता है। इस साल सर्बिया के वर्ल्ड नंबर वन नोवाक जोकोविच ने खिताब जीता था। वहीं अगले साल इसका आयोजन 18 से 31 जनवरी के बीच होना है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के राजनेताओं का कहना है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन टेनिस टूर्नामेंट जनवरी में तय समय पर हो, इसको लेकर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

सांसद डेनियल एंड्रयूज ने कहा- टूर्नामेंट तय शेड्यूल पर

सांसद डेनियल एंड्रयूज ने सोमवार को कहा कि सीजन का पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम टूर्नामेंट तय शेड्यूल 18 से 31 जनवरी के बीच ही होगा। टेनिस ऑस्ट्रेलिया को भी उम्मीद है कि दिसंबर के मध्य में प्लेयर्स को आकर क्वारैंटाइन में ट्रेनिंग करने की अनुमति जल्द ही विक्टोरियन और ऑस्ट्रेलियन गवर्नमेंट दे देगी।

टूर्नामेंट को विक्टोरिया स्टेट से शिफ्ट करने की थी योजना

कुछ हफ्ते पहले ऑर्गनाइजर्स ने घोषणा की थी, कि ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन को विक्टोरिया स्टेट से शिफ्ट कर अन्य शहर में कराया जा सकता है। इसमें एटीपी भी शामिल था। ऑर्गनाइजर्स की ओर से इस तरह के निर्णय इसलिए लिया गया ताकि विक्टोरिया में बॉर्डर बंद होने की स्थिति में खिलाड़ी न फंसे।

एंड्रयूज ने भी कुछ दिन पहले कहा था, कि मेलबर्न में टूर्नामेंट होना मुश्किल है। अब उन्होंने कहा” टूर्नामेंट हो सकता है। लेकिन टूर्नामेंट को योजनाबद्ध तरीके से आयोजन और खिलाड़ियों की सेफ्टी पर फोकस करना होगा। हम लोग टेनिस ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं। हमें विश्वास है कि ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन का आयोजन तय समय पर होगा। हम क्रिकेट की तरह इसका आयोजन करना चाहते हैं।”

एटीपी ने जारी की मेमो

एटीपी ने मेमो जारी कर कहा है कि ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में खिलाड़ियों और टीमों के पहुंचने के डेट में बदलाव किया जा सकता है। एटीपी टेनिस ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ जनवरी में आयोजन को लेकर मिलकर काम कर रहे हैं। जल्द ही अपडेट जानकारी दी जाएगी।

मेलबोर्न में था कई दिनों तक लॉकडाउन

एंड्रयूज की सरकार ने कोविड के दूसरे चरण में कोरोना के बढ़ते हुए मामले को देखते हुए मेलबोर्न में कई दिनों तक लॉकडाउन लगाया था। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कोरोना की वजह से हुए 907 मौतों में 819 मौत विक्टोरिया स्टेट में हुए।

कई खेलों का हो रहा है आयोजन

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रग्बी लीग, ऑस्ट्रेलियन फुटबॉल लीग, सुपर रग्बी और सॉकर ए लीग का आयोजन मार्च में हुए लॉकडाउन के बाद हुआ है। वहीं बायो- सिक्योर माहौल में खिलाड़ियों ने प्रैक्टिस भी शुरु किया है।

मेलबर्न टेस्ट के लिए फैन्स को मिली है मंजूरी

ऑर्गनाइजर्स को उम्मीद है कि विक्टोरिया स्टेट गवर्नमेंट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन के आयोजन को मंजूरी देगी। क्योंकि स्टेट गवर्नमेंट ने मेलबोर्न में 26 दिसंबर से इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच होने वाले टेस्ट मैच के लिए 25 प्रतिशत फैन्स के साथ आयोजन की अनुमति दे चुकी है।

