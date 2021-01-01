पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन:वावरिंका ने कहा- क्रिस्मस में कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया था; 4 साल बाद अपने चौथे ग्रैंड स्लैम के लिए उतरेगा पूर्व चैम्पियन

मेलबर्न2 घंटे पहले
​​​​​​​वावरिंका ने करियर में 3 ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीते हैं। उन्होंने अपना पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब 2014 में ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खिताब ही जीता था। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन चैम्पियन स्टैन वावरिंका भी 2020 में क्रिस्मस के दौरान कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। उन्होंने कोरोना से अपनी लड़ाई को लेकर न्यूज एजेंसी को बताया कि सेल्फ आइसोलेशन से उनके ग्रैंड स्लैम की तैयारियों पर प्रभाव पड़ा था। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने पूरे साल जो मेहनत की, वह उस दौरान शून्य हो गया था। वावरिंका इस साल ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में अपने चौथे ग्रैंड स्लैम के लिए उतरेंगे।

वावरिंका ने 10 दिन के लिए खुद को आइसोलेट किया था
स्विट्जरलैंड के 35 साल के वावरिंका ने कहा कि वे फिलहाल ठीक हैं और फिट होने के लिए काफी मेहनत कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद मैं 10 दिन के लिए घर में पैक हो गया था। शुरुआती 5 दिनों में मैं खुद के लिए काफी बुरा महसूस कर रहा था। कोरोना के कारण आप खुद को बहुत कमजोर महसूस करने लगते हैं।'

कोरोना किसी के साथ भी बहुत बुरा कर सकता है
वर्ल्ड नंबर-18 ​​​​​​​वावरिंका ने कहा कि यह बहुत ही बुरा अनुभव था। जब मैं ठीक हुआ तो राहत मिली। कोरोना आपके साथ बहुत ही बुरा कर सकता है, इसलिए सावधानी बरतना बहुत जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब वह काफी बेहतर महसूस कर रहे हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन से पहले वावरिंका प्रैक्टिस के लिए मेलबर्न में ATP मरे रिवर ओपन टूर्नामेंट भी खेलेंगे।

वावरिंका ने करियर में अब तक 3 ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीते
​​​​​​​वावरिंका ने करियर में 3 ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीते हैं। उन्होंने अपना पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब 2014 में ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खिताब ही जीता था। इसके बाद 2015 में उन्होंने फ्रेंच ओपन जीता था। 2016 में वावरिंका ने यूएस ओपन खिताब अपने नाम किया था। उन्होंने अपना आखिरी टेनिस टाइटल 2017 में जीता था।

जोकोविच ने सबसे ज्यादा 8 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन जीता
सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच ने सबसे ज्यादा 8 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खिताब अपने नाम किया है। वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के रॉय इमरसन और स्विट्जरलैंड के रोजर फेडरर ने 6-6 बार ये खिताब अपने नाम किया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जैक क्रॉफोर्ड और केन रोजवेल ने 4-4 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खिताब जीता है।

सबसे सक्सेसफुल महिला खिलाड़ी बन जाएंगी सेरेना विलियम्स
वहीं, वुमन्स सिंगल्स कैटेगरी में सेरेना अपने 24वें ग्रैंड स्लैम के लिए उतरेंगी। अगर वह टूर्नामेंट जीत लेती हैं, तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मार्ग्रेट कोर्ट के सबसे ज्यादा ग्रैंड स्लैम जीतने की बराबरी कर लेंगी। साथ ही सबसे सक्सेसफुल वुमन्स प्लेयर बन जाएंगी।

