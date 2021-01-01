पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में 50% दर्शकों को एंट्री:30 हजार फैंस हर रोज स्टेडियम पहुंचकर देख सकेंगे मैच, 8 फरवरी से शुरू होगा टेनिस टूर्नामेंट

मेलबर्न40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन 2020 के दौरान एक चैरिटी इवेंट में राफेल नडाल (बाएं), सेरेना विलियम्स (बीच में) और नोवाक जोकोविच (दाएं)। - Dainik Bhaskar
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन 2020 के दौरान एक चैरिटी इवेंट में राफेल नडाल (बाएं), सेरेना विलियम्स (बीच में) और नोवाक जोकोविच (दाएं)।

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन टेनिस टूर्नामेंट का आगाज 8 फरवरी से होगा। इससे पहले विक्टोरिया स्टेट के खेल मंत्री मार्टिन पाकुला ने कहा है कि टूर्नामेंट के दौरान एक दिन में 30 हजार दर्शकों को स्टेडियम में एंट्री दी जाएगी। यह स्टेडियम के नॉर्मल अटेंडेस का 50% होगा।

आखिरी 5 दिन में और घटाई जा सकती है दर्शकों की संख्या
पाकुला के मुताबिक, टूर्नामेंट के अंतिम चरण यानी आखिरी 5 दिनों में इसे घटाकर 25 हजार तक भी किया जा सकता है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि नॉकआउट के दौरान एक दिन में कम मैच होंगे। पाकुला ने कहा कि दर्शकों की एंट्री की परमिशन से टेनिस के इस सबसे बड़े इवेंट को काफी बढ़ावा मिलेगा।

पिछले 3 साल में सबसे कम होगी दर्शकों की संख्या
पाकुला ने कहा कि टूर्नामेंट 14 दिनों तक चलेगा। टूर्नामेंट के 14 दिनों में कुल 3 लाख 90 हजार लोगों को मेलबर्न पार्क में एंट्री मिलेगी। जो कि पिछले तीन सालों का औसतन 50% होगा। यह पिछले कुछ साल के टूर्नामेंट जैसा नहीं होगा, लेकिन दर्शक इसे जरूर एंजॉय करेंगे।

विक्टोरिया स्टेट में पिछले 24 दिन में कोरोना के मामले नहीं
पाकुला ने कहा कि विक्टोरिया स्टेट ने कोरोना वायरस को रोकने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। स्टेट में पिछले 24 दिन में एक भी कोरोना केस नहीं मिले हैं। वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भी पिछले 13 दिनों में कम्यूनिटी स्प्रेड की कोई खबर सामने नहीं आई है।

खिलाड़ियों को 4 से 5 घंटे प्रैक्टिस की इजाजत
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में हिस्सा लेने वाले खिलाड़ियों को 14 दिन के लिए क्वारैंटाइन किया गया था। अब उन्होंने भी प्रैक्टिस शुरू कर दी है। उन्हें 4 से 5 घंटे तक प्रैक्टिस की इजाजत दी गई है। हालांकि, जिन फ्लाइट्स में कोरोना केस मिले थे, उसमें मौजूद 72 पैसेंजर्स को अभी तक क्वारैंटाइन में रखा गया है।

टूर्नामेंट होस्ट करने के लिए 3 टेनिस कोर्ट तैयार
ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के लिए मेलबर्न पार्क में 3 कोर्ट तैयार किए गए हैं। जिसमें रोड लेवर एरेना सबसे बड़ा है। इसमें 15,000 लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है। वहीं, मेलबर्न एरेना में 9,646 लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है। जबकि, मार्ग्रेट कोर्ट एरेना में 7,500 लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है।

जोकोविच ने सबसे ज्यादा 8 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन जीता
सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच ने सबसे ज्यादा 8 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खिताब अपने नाम किया है। वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के रॉय इमरसन और स्विट्जरलैंड के रोजर फेडरर ने 6-6 बार ये खिताब अपने नाम किया। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जैक क्रॉफोर्ड और केन रोजवेल ने 4-4 बार ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन खिताब जीता है।

सबसे सक्सेसफुल महिला खिलाड़ी बन जाएंगी सेरेना विलियम्स
वहीं, वुमन्स सिंगल्स कैटेगरी में सेरेना अपने 24वें ग्रैंड स्लैम के लिए उतरेंगी। अगर वह टूर्नामेंट जीत लेती हैं, तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मार्ग्रेट कोर्ट के सबसे ज्यादा ग्रैंड स्लैम जीतने की बराबरी कर लेंगी। साथ ही सबसे सक्सेसफुल वुमन्स प्लेयर बन जाएंगी।

